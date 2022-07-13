Study shows that employment rates in San Bernardino County correlate with COVID-19 infection levels

by Jonathan Isiordia & Nathan Sandoval

San Bernardino has been steadily increasing its employment rate as it recovers from the Great Resignation caused by the pandemic.

Graph shows numbers in percentages of the unemployment rate between 2020 through 2022.

San Bernardino, the largest county in California, is home to over a million workers in its labor force. When the Coronavirus pandemic started in 2020, many places of employment closed due to them being considered “non-essential”. This resulted in multiple people in the workforce applying for unemployment benefits with the Employment Development Department. With an unemployment rate of almost 16% in April 2020 for San Bernardino county reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there was a sudden labor shortage. Many people applied for unemployment benefits and were receiving an extra $600 to their weekly benefits. This caused some workers to not immediately return to the workforce as through unemployment benefits they were making more than most minimum wage jobs. Even during the pandemic, workers began to see the value of their work and how underpaid and unappreciated they were. In mass, workers began to quit their minimum wage jobs. This movement was called the Great Resignation of 2021.

Now, the unemployment rate as of May 2022 is as low as 3%. Due to wages rising for service jobs, more workers have returned to the labor force. As the labor market in San Bernardino county rises, some job occupations are more valuable than ever. The minimum wage in California and San Bernardino County is $15 and registered nurses are making an average of $40 an hour. With an hourly mean of $157 in 2022, Psychiatrists are the highest paying occupation in the county. Following that are Obstetricians and Gynecologists making $156 an hour. Medical and hospital-related positions are more valuable than ever due to the pandemic. As hospitals are understaffed due to emergency rooms being crowded with COVID-19 infected patients, nurses and doctors are needed more than ever in the medical field.

Within San Bernardino County we have gathered statistics from the years 2020 through May of 2022. This information and data percentages comes from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics in which the most important insight of this is the effect of the COVID-pandemic and its impact towards the county and the working force. The numbers between the population and the unemployment is staggering within San Bernardino County. Before COVID had struck, between the beginning of January 2020, there was a fairly low amount of people in the county who were unemployed. Roughly around the 4% margin. 4% of the population is a little less than 100,000 people living in the county lines. Spring had struck in 2020 and that is when covid was making its mark before the pandemic was announced. With a jump to nearly 6% it had been affecting the county little by little around March of 2020. As numbers can be scary, the jump between March and April 2020 goes from roughly 6% to a staggering 15%. Coming from less than 100,000 people, the jump has been made to 300,000 plus of the population being unemployed. Nearly reaching half a million.

As 2020 was a peak of this era of going through a global pandemic numbers have dropped significantly in unemployment rates. Due to remote working environments, vaccinations, and strict code enforcements in public settings. Reaching towards the Summer of 2022, the peak of 15% from 2020, has dropped close to 3%. That percentage alone has been where we started two years ago. Now in this time around, the progress that has been made really shows San Bernardino bouncing back from the time covid affected us.