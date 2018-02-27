Students express themselves at Open Mic Night

Some students spent their Valentines Day evening at the Open Mic sponsored by Pacific Review, the English Department and professor Chad Sweeny.

Stephanie Segura

THROUGH THE COUNTRY OF MY MOTHER

i inherited beginnings where

the sun devotes itself to native soil

my exterior reflects shadows on the other side of the moon

generations before me

tormented by war

by

xenophobia

racism

sexism

foundations of a wall bounded between

hell and home

hell is home

hell is the misconception

imagining me in a room of death

the Glass Ceiling dripping with remains

of my murky mango skin

blue rain bleeds in the privacy of my eyes

in the face of dark laughter in the streets

through the despair of injustice

with a paper bag over my head

in the language sisters and brothers

we catch the light

in the music of divergence

i am

we are

Sarah Sikora

BOXES

it’s snowing blue flakes onto the other side of this dirty window the fluorescent pink lights hurt my eyes from inside but i’m finally here i finally have you on the other side of a table it feels good to have your attention it feels nice to see your face and hear your laugh because your laugh does this thing to my face where my lips move upwards and my teeth show and noise comes out of my mouth and then i too am laughing like you but you look disappointed, i feel inadequate i wish i could be what you want me to be something beautiful something mirrored something that you can desire but it feels too late sometimes i can see it in your face with your smile through your touch i can feel that you love me but now a love like you give to your aunt sammie because you don’t touch me anymore like you did that night underneath my dress on the bus filled with drunk friends and your gestures and language feels like we are circling been going in circles so long i’m afraid you or maybe it’s me that hasn’t jumped out i’m still here left spinning left nauseous but this is so difficult to tell you because i really don’t know what voice what gesture to use to make you stay to keep you here with me i’m afraid i got so lost in what the word love means basing love on films i watched as a child and the way my parents behaved because i allowed you to tell me shut up i forgot how to speak but he told her that so many times i never felt like i was worth more to stop you to tell you to stop treating me like i’m disposable so i’m still here on my lavender sheets where you left me last august when you held me and told me that we’d be okay not to worry not to cry because in one year this would be us packing our uhaul with my things inside the same box as your camera equipment but then you drove away and i don’t think you ever really came back here i don’t think i’ve seen you since last august underneath the black sheet i think you forgot about me in a box duct taped and left with other things that you couldn’t fit into that uhaul.

Michelle Gil

BLOOMINGTON

—Dedicated to Gabriela Franquez: 3/6/1991 – 10/11/2016

A small city cradled between Riverside and Fontana,

Sometimes quiet but often needy.

Like a child running back and forth

Between two noisy parents.

I drive through constricted and dusty streets

Where two lane highways and meek residents meet.

Trucks haul cargo while horseback riders and taco carts

Bloom amidst the smog and haze.

Deep within a maze of modest and tired looking houses

Rests a quiet sanctuary of trees and man-made lakes.

Green Acres, my destination.

Home to many, peaceful refuge.

I drive through industrial roads

Below while warehouses and trucks

Glare at me from all sides.

As cruel but as natural as ocean tides.

In the hills above, towering and luxurious houses

Pierce the smoggy air and

Frown at a pearlescent sky.

These houses cough while the sky breathes

Pale pinks and bright blues

Down on my Bloomington.

In Green Acres, flowers bloom in abundance.

They grow in well-kept gardens

Kept alive by the families from the tired houses.

My best friend lives in Green Acres.

In Bloomington, the steely hub buzzing with

Taco cart bells, fresh grilled corn smells,

And Flowers which bloomed and fell.

I’ve arrived at my destination.

Rolling green hills smile at the pearlescent sky.

This is where the industrial closes its eyes.

A place for those who lived to die.

I bring pale pink lilies and bright blue roses

To bloom on my best friend’s grave.

Thank you for being my blooming flower

Amidst the cold, the gray, the steel frowns of life.

Rest in Peace in Bloomington,

Bloom forever with my love within.

Allison Turman

CALL ME WHAT YOU WANT

What’s the deal with looks?

Okay, I’m not a size two

But I’m healthy, why would I want to be a size two?

My hair is simple, dark brown, subtle highlights, a little flat

My skin is pale; I’m naturally hairy and have scars on my back from acne that did not heal Properly, along with a hormone imbalance that makes hair grow in unnatural places

I despise makeup . . . okay a little biased, I wear some on special occasions

But it’s superficial

And I don’t need it to feel beautiful

But my best feature are my blue eyes . . .

Does that count for something?

Here’s the thing—

I love anime

The way two dimensional figures portray as human

Every personality reminds me of someone that I know,

The fact that they are not afraid to show naked bodies at certain moments

Although some always look like a model type, they are so much more . . .

They laugh, cry, share, love, embrace, think—they’re happy, sad, angry, frustrated,

Cheery, surprised, they feel good about themselves

They are the ones that never have to worry about what they look like

When they need to save the world . . .

I am a Disney geek

I know every line, every word to just about every song and every movie scene

If taken the time I could replay most Disney scenes

I could go on about animation all day

I dance decently

When my song is on, I sing, even though I sing horribly

I am emotional and sensitive . . . and no, that is not every girl

I have terrible sense of direction

I have a slight hot-headed temper

I have a huge sweet tooth

I could keep going, but where’s the fun in that?

While you keep guessing about this incredible mystery in front of you, think of this . . .

Did you know any of that just by my looks?