Students emphasize the importance of self-care

Winter quarter 2020 is coming to an end and finals are rapidly approaching. Each student experiences college differently, juggling school, work, and their social life, and emotional self-care is essential for mental well-being.

Alexis Rodriguez, a graduate student with a bachelor of science in psychology, believes that counseling helps to allow students feel empowered with techniques they could use to evolve with in circumstances and emotional self-care.

“As a student I feel like getting stressed, we do not notice the impact as we are moving from one assignment to the next and we normalize always being busy and always doing something, as everyone is always busy. We tend to not see how overwhelmed we can get,” expressed Rodriguez.

“It is more effective than talking to a friend as venting you are releasing your stress from your problems when going to counseling there are certain techniques that help externalize the problem. The purpose is to take away the problem by helping you see how you could make a change with your own abilities,” continued Rodriguez.

Lead health educator-wellness coordinator, Albert Angelo clarifies the accessibility of counseling on campus for students and the reasons why it needs to be stigmatized.

“My self-care is very important and I think it should be the same for everyone else,” said transfer student Ashley Caro.

Caro considers emotional self-care to be crucially important to students and for people in general.

“We forget that we have a relationship with ourselves that cause people to get into depression and anxiety. Putting your priorities straight is beneficial, but you also have to prioritize yourself,” said Caro.

Rodrigues states professional counseling provides techniques for individuals to work on their self-care by helping identify their strengths.

“Initially the focus is on what are students strengths and how to help them grow, building on what they have. Then, how they could use that with issues they are facing throughout their life, picking what is important and valuable to invest in that, which is a form of self care as it is fulfilling to focus on what it is appreciated and cared about,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez enhances professional counseling aids to develop personal skills that individuals have not explored, and observe situations differently as individuals go in depth with other domains that they were not aware of before, causing an impact with time.

Angelo recommends weekly self assessments to review negative and positive habits that could change to obtain better outcomes.

“A list of questions to ask yourself once a week: what worked well this week for me, what did not work well and what changes would I like to do, what resources do I need to move forward is beneficial to honor, and give yourself credit,” illustrated Angelo.

Fourth year Human and Organizational communication student Katheryne Sandoval identifies her self-care techniques to have helped her be more happy and stress free.

“Having a schedule where I workout at least an hour a day in the morning helps me start my day properly and by eating health I feel more energized. This also makes me feel like I’m in control and it gives me peace to know I could control what I want to focus on,” shares Sandoval.

“When I have a lot of homework and I am really stressed out I usually meditate even just for five minutes of it helps to bring me back to my center and get back on track rather than being on the go all the time and burning out,“ said Caro.

CSUSB encourages self-care hold workshops to interact with peers and staff to release stress.

San Manuel Student Union Program Board brought two days of DIY Self care for students to relief stress before finals states Andres Garcia member of SMSU Program Board.

The recreation and wellness center supports self-care all year round with Group X exercising classes for students to relax and exercise both mentally and psychically.

Angelo advises that people should search for their emotional wellbeing with self-care techniques in individual activities to .

“Does this enhance my well being or does this decrease my self worth? It is important to not ‘shop for pain’ look at things that make you feel better. Everyone is unique you have to ask yourself what works for me,” said Angelo.