Student African American Sisterhood: advocating sisterhood, personal development and social unity

Every Monday the ladies of the Student African American Sisterhood (SAAS) gather together in the Santos Manuel Student Union Bay to discuss strategies for educational attainment and success throughout the collegiate experience and beyond.

The Student African American Sisterhood (SAAS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to unifying African American women, provide strategies for educational attainment and support the personal and professional development of young ladies of color.

this particular Monday SAAS event coordinator Key invited Department of Theatre Arts professor Kathryn Ervin as the guest speaker where she talked about how early support was the key to her success.

It’s all about taking on different causes that we can help out with women and being truly helpful to those in need. Twillea Evans-Carthen SAAS advisor at CSUSB and Director of Ombuds Services.

SAAS has six core principles that serve as a framework that guide the organization, meetings, events, and activities. For instance, Social Unity, Academic Excellence, Cultural Enrichment, Personal Development, Financial Affairs, and Service Learning.

SAAS welcomes anyone who is looking to be involved in campus and is willing to make a connection with their fellow peers in their college experience.

We create an atmosphere For anyone to come to SAAS weekly meetings. Twillea Evans-Carthen

One of the SAAS members Amya Gibbs a sophomore shared how SAAS has helped her come out her shy phase.

SAAS had helped me step out of my comfort zone because I am really closed off and now I talk to people that I usually wouldn’t talk to. Amya Gibbs

SAAS Event coordinator, Kiara “Key” Mabien emphasized how important it is to make sure that the SAAS ladies empower one another.

Below Kiara, shared how her role has helped her realize some characteristics about herself.

The SAAS consist of educated young ladies that strive for personal growth and academic success of participants through educational programming, conferences, and resources.

They hold weekly meetings on Monday’s in the Santos Manuel Student Union Bay from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

SAAS ladies are encouraged to set positive examples for one another by implementing leadership and sisterhood in the academic environment and in the community.

During Fall Quarter 2018 (October 2018) SAAS had a Leadership Conference they attended at Cal State San Bernardino and Service an Award for “Serving the Community”

SAAS’s does not have any requirements to join the organization, individuals who are interested just have to attend the weekly Monday meetings in the SMSU 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Anyone can join we don’t discriminate against anyone. If we can be of assistance someone to be a better person and help others they are welcome. Twillea Evans-Carthen

There is no membership fee and anyone is welcome from any cultural background even if they just want to come for the various academic resources offered from the SAAS organization.