State of Emergency declared in 13 California Counties

By Cassandra Moreno

California governor Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency in thirteen counties as a snowstorm causes havoc, leaving communities cut off from essential resources.

California’s recent bout of winter storms has caused significant complications and hardships for residents living in Crestline and surrounding communities. The heavy rain and snowfall caused by the storms have resulted in collapsed roofs, power outages, and road closures.

Crestline, CA — As piles of snow remain, nearby crews are doing their best to maintain roads for their community. Photo by Gina Ferazzi

While residents have been struggling to cope with the aftermath of the storms, they have also been showing incredible resilience and community spirit. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus assured residents that direct relief was on its way.

However, with the storm still ongoing, it was uncertain when this relief would arrive. In the meantime, residents have had to rely on themselves and their neighbors for support.

Carole Wolfe, a 73-year-old local, waited three hours in line for some items that were needed by a nearby resident with two children.

Vanessa Totten, another Crestline resident, acknowledged the support and guidance of the county sheriff’s office but expressed concern that nobody cared about the plight of those living in the area. The snow has caused immense property damage, caving in roofs and blocking access to essential resources.

The weight of snow on a local grocery store’s roof caused its ceilings to collapse. However, the store continued to serve its community, providing free food and supplies to those waiting in line. Firefighters have been working tirelessly to shovel snow off roofs to prevent similar situations from occurring.

The storms have caused damage beyond the collapse of roofs. Power lines have been damaged, and ruptured natural gas lines have caused fires to break out.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared states of emergency in thirteen counties hit hardest by the storm.

San Bernardino Fire Chief Dan Munsey has called for better preparation for severe blizzards, including the establishment of leases to allow for quick access to equipment and agreements to allow private contractors to come in. He expressed the need for better planning in the face of increasingly severe weather conditions.

The recent storms have been some of the worst to hit California in decades, with snowfall nearly twice the average amount for this time of year. The California Department of Water Resources noted that conditions like these have not been seen since 1983. On a positive note, half of California is no longer considered to be in a drought due to the recent storms.

Brian Ferguson, a spokesperson for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, acknowledged that the recent storms were yet another example of the challenges that California faces as a result of a changing climate. The state is always evolving to meet new environmental challenges, but it seems that natural disasters just keep coming.

Despite the challenges, residents have been showing incredible community spirit in the face of adversity. As a community, they have been pressing forward and relying on each other for support. The recent storms have highlighted the resilience of California’s residents, and their determination to overcome whatever challenges come their way.

In the end, it is the spirit of Californians that will see them through these difficult times. While the storms have caused significant damage, they have also brought out the best in the state’s residents, who have shown remarkable strength and determination in the face of adversity. While the road ahead may be long, Californians are more than up to the challenge, and they will continue to support one another and overcome whatever obstacles come their way.

Those who would like to make a monetary donation can visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text REDCROSS to 90999 and indicate San Bernardino County Storm Disaster Relief. Donations of time and services are also welcome and needed, and volunteers can visit the online survey provided by the county to determine how they can be of use.