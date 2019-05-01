Spring Job and Internship Fair

Dressed to impress, students took the next step to further their network and prepare for life after college.

Over 40 employers gathered in the CSUSB student union on April 17, informing students about the various internship and job opportunities they offer.

This event was open to students of every year and major. It was hosted by the Career Center. Those interested in attending were advised to bring their resume and a good attitude. Registration was encouraged but not required.

Some of the employers in attendance included Target Corp., Prudential Advisors, The Hershey Co., Verizon and Enterprise Holdings.

They came to campus in search of bright, eager students who exhibit leadership qualities. Many of them were looking for interns. A few of them were looking to hire right away.

In fact, Target Corp. was there letting students know about the ten-week paid internship they offer.

Professional Golfers’ Association of America was there in search of Public Relations and Business interns for the summer.

Baker’s, which first started in San Bernardino, was there to inform attendees that they are hiring at almost every location.

Verizon attended this event to let students know that their employees are eligible for college tuition assistance.

Since the booths in this fair included employers from the Los Angeles Fire Department to the Pomona Fairplex, there was something of interest for everyone.

“I am super interested and willing to grow,” said attendee Oscar Baltazar. “I will be graduating next year but I want to start planning. My goal is to be in a marking department as a marketing director. I am just trying to get as much information as I can and learn from others.”

It was a great opportunity for students to test the waters and see what kind of jobs are being offered. Since many students are still unsure about what they want to do with their degree, this event gave them the chance to discover positions they might have never known existed.

The event also allowed students to make connections in careers they know they want to pursue.

“It was cool seeing all the different tables, and organizations, and companies,” said upcoming graduate, Marelyn Hernandez. “I was very interested in St. Joseph’s because I am a health-care administration major.”

Some of the employers that participated are former CSUSB students. Not only were they hiring, but many of them were also able to share their experiences and give advice to attendees.

The Career Center puts on events like this because it brings the opportunities directly to students. Instead of seeking out these employers individually, they are all conveniently gathered in one place.

This event and similar events are advertised through Handshake. Handshake is a tool that is available to every student enrolled at CSUSB.

“About 53 to 54 percent of students have activated their Handshake account,” said Internship Program Support for the Career Center, Ernie Saucedo. “Every student has an account already created for them. However, they have to activate it.”

Handshake is accessible through the “Employment Opportunities” tab on MyCoyote. After answering a few questions, students will have access to thousands of job and internship opportunities. Various on-campus jobs are posted through Handshake as well.

Many students choose not to attend these events or use the resources available because they are not seniors. However, graduation approaches fairly quickly. Every employer prefers applicants who are assertive and have some kind of experience. It is never too early to start taking the initiative and make lasting connections.

However, this could seem rather daunting for some students.

“I think a lot of students maybe are shy or unprepared,” said Saucedo. “That is something the Career Center can help with. We actually have a table right out front in order to help students with any questions that they may have. Aside from that, we are always available throughout the school year to help them with situations like these.”