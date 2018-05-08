Spring Fever: Love is in the Air

Its that time of year when Spring is so close to summer that you can feel it through every bone in your body. You dust off your bikes, stock up on SPF, maybe get that nerve to ask out the guy/girl in your biology class and go out and DO stuff.

With this time of year comes the best weather but also brings all the fun activities that you and your spring romance can indulge in. These date ideas will keep you entertained for the rest of spring and maybe even summer.

Whether you’re a local resident or maybe you just are living here for college, Disneyland is one of the most popular Spring destinations, and not only does it bring nostalgic memories but this year they’re bringing Disney’s Pixar fest. Grab the hand of your favorite person, and don’t forget to save one hand for that delicious churro that you know we all go to Disneyland to splurge on. The cool thing about Disney right now is they always have deals for us locals, like the So Cal select pass, and the So Cal pass that let us enjoy that park all year long, and you can be on a payment plan. They also are having a deal till May 21 where you can save 25% on day tickets to the parks.

Another thing that I certainly love that I hope you’ll love to is heading to Dodger, Angel, or even Padres stadium for a baseball game. Something I have realized when it comes to dating a baseball fanatic is keep the game of baseball close and dear to your heart. Hey, maybe you’re not into the sport as much as your spring fling or your significant other but this is the best time to get outside and even step outside your comfort zone and experience something new together maybe even learn about the game. Grab a Dodger dog, and for all you adults over the age of 21 grab a beer and enjoy springs favorite past time together.

Alright, and now for those that are not super into sports but love to be outside take a hike together maybe on your favorite trail or discover a new one together. An awesome trail to go explore is the hike up to Top of the World in Laguna Beach, not only do you get a view of the ocean the entire time but it will make you sweat, and maybe even make a game out of it whoever makes it to the top first buys lunch. It’s always fun to be a little competitive. Something else that will be great for all you outdoorsy folks is grab your bikes and head down to Newport and ride the trails at sunset, pack a picnic and watch the sun touch the sea line.

Southern California has so many interesting museums to indulge in from art to dinosaurs. Museums are not just great for spring but all year long. Even though the weather outside is nice it’s also nice to get a little air conditioning because Southern California doesn’t play around when it comes to heat. Spend a few hours walking through the museum of your choice and point out which portraits are the most interesting, or even the most creative. Take fun pictures next to the dinosaurs and see who can make the best pose.

If you catch your self out in the Los Angeles area I recommend checking out Rooftop Cinema Club. Now this isn’t just any ordinary rooftop but, in LA rooftops have some of the coolest features. Rooftop Cinema Club features different genres of films from different decades that you can watch. Tickets are constantly on sale but they do sell out fast. Movies range from Pretty Woman, COCO, to even latest films such as The Greatest Showman. This is probably one of the most unique spring date ideas to take that new crush your testing the waters with. Picture it watching a film under the LA skyline on a lawn chair what is more relaxing than that. We truly are spoiled with some of the best places to hangout for a spring date.

Were all college kids so maybe Disneyland, or baseball games may be out of our price range. Don’t you fret I have a great idea for those of us that don’t mind sitting at home for a date night. Binge watching a new show, or even an old show is a great spring date idea. This time of year, shows are returning from hiatus on Netflix, and Netflix is constantly dropping new original shows for all of us to enjoy. Order a pizza from Pizza Hut, they constantly have deals to save you money too, build a fort in your living room, and pick a television show out of a hat to make it more interesting. This is honestly one of the most relaxing and chill date ideas maybe for those couples that have been together for a couple years and yelling at each other to have a conversation in a bar just isn’t their style anymore.

As you see there is many date ideas that maybe wont just stay in spring but can expand to summer as well. Whether your dating someone brand new, or your looking for a fun date idea for you and your long-time boyfriend/girlfriend these ideas are crafted with your best interests in mind everything from adventures in the outdoors, to cuddling up in a fort binge watching something brand new. Spring love is in the air don’t be afraid to catch it.

