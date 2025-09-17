REAL NEWS BY REAL STUDENTS

Vazquez Nets First Goal as Coyotes Shut Out Concordia 1–0

ByStephen Day

Sep 13, 2025 #Athletics, #Julian Vazquez, #Soccer
Men play soccer on a fieldJuanpablo Camacho (99), goalie for the Coyotes, stops the ball during the Coyotes vs Golden Eagles soccer match on Sept 13. Coyotes won 1-0.

Cal State San Bernardino stayed unbeaten Saturday afternoon, shutting down Concordia University Irvine 1–0 in a 12:30 kickoff at Premier Field soccer.

Men play soccer on a field.
Forward Julian Vazquez (22) strikes the ball for the winning score during the Coyotes vs Golden Eagles soccer match on Sept 13. Coyotes won 1-0.

Forward Julian Vazquez delivered the win in the second half, scoring his first goal for the Coyotes. “I feel great. I’m just glad I was able to help out my team and get this win today,” Vazquez said after the match. “We’re connecting really well with each other, and we have a great staff guiding us. I’m excited to see where we can land in this conference.”

Coyotes (3-0-1) kept pressure on the Golden Eagles with 10 shots and four on frame, while holding a 4–1 edge in corner kicks. Goalkeeper Juanpablo Camacho earned his second shutout of the season, stopping two shots and lowering his goals-against average to 0.00 across 180 minutes of play soccer.

Concordia’s keeper made three saves but couldn’t stop Vazquez’s strike. The Golden Eagles fell to 2-2-0 overall.

men play soccer on a field.
Forward Rafa Fonseca (9) drives the ball under pressure during the Coyotes vs Golden Eagles soccer match on Sept 13. Coyotes won 1-0.

With conference play looming, the Coyotes look poised for a strong run. Five different players—Rafa Fonseca, Damian Gonzalez, Anthony Morales, Tony Negrete and Vazquez—have already found the net, a sign of balanced scoring threats. Morales leads the team with 10 shots and a converted penalty, while Gonzalez and Negrete boast a blistering 50-percent shot success rate. Behind them, Camacho has yet to allow a goal in his two starts, giving CSUSB a reliable last line as the season heats up.

