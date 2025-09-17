Vazquez Nets First Goal as Coyotes Shut Out Concordia 1–0

Juanpablo Camacho (99), goalie for the Coyotes, stops the ball during the Coyotes vs Golden Eagles soccer match on Sept 13. Coyotes won 1-0.

Cal State San Bernardino stayed unbeaten Saturday afternoon, shutting down Concordia University Irvine 1–0 in a 12:30 kickoff at Premier Field soccer.

Forward Julian Vazquez (22) strikes the ball for the winning score during the Coyotes vs Golden Eagles soccer match on Sept 13. Coyotes won 1-0.

Forward Julian Vazquez delivered the win in the second half, scoring his first goal for the Coyotes. “I feel great. I’m just glad I was able to help out my team and get this win today,” Vazquez said after the match. “We’re connecting really well with each other, and we have a great staff guiding us. I’m excited to see where we can land in this conference.”

Coyotes (3-0-1) kept pressure on the Golden Eagles with 10 shots and four on frame, while holding a 4–1 edge in corner kicks. Goalkeeper Juanpablo Camacho earned his second shutout of the season, stopping two shots and lowering his goals-against average to 0.00 across 180 minutes of play soccer.

Concordia’s keeper made three saves but couldn’t stop Vazquez’s strike. The Golden Eagles fell to 2-2-0 overall.

Forward Rafa Fonseca (9) drives the ball under pressure during the Coyotes vs Golden Eagles soccer match on Sept 13. Coyotes won 1-0.

With conference play looming, the Coyotes look poised for a strong run. Five different players—Rafa Fonseca, Damian Gonzalez, Anthony Morales, Tony Negrete and Vazquez—have already found the net, a sign of balanced scoring threats. Morales leads the team with 10 shots and a converted penalty, while Gonzalez and Negrete boast a blistering 50-percent shot success rate. Behind them, Camacho has yet to allow a goal in his two starts, giving CSUSB a reliable last line as the season heats up.