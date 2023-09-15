Coach Gus Argenal Unveils Elite Camp: A Game-Changing Opportunity for Basketball Aspirants at Cal State San Bernardino

By Staff Reporter

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – In an exciting development for basketball enthusiasts in the Inland Empire and beyond, Cal State San Bernardino’s newly appointed men’s basketball coach, Gus Argenal, has officially announced the inaugural CSUSB Men’s Basketball Elite Camp. Scheduled for Sunday, August 27th, from 10 AM to 2 PM, this highly anticipated event promises to elevate local basketball talent to new heights.

The elite camp will take place at the prestigious Coussoulis Arena, widely acclaimed as one of the nation’s premier Division II basketball facilities. Coach Argenal, recognized for his dedication to skill development and player growth, aims to provide aspiring student-athletes with a unique opportunity to refine their basketball prowess.

“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for our community in the Inland Empire and beyond,” expressed Coach Argenal. “The caliber of player the state of California has to offer speaks for itself. We look forward to working with high-quality student-athletes through the course of our first elite camp.”

Argenal, a basketball prodigy who honed his skills at the renowned De La Salle High School in the Bay Area, boasts a remarkable collegiate career at UC Davis. His legacy includes holding the Aggies’ single-game record with an impressive 13 assists. As a coach, he has made significant contributions at esteemed institutions such as Arizona State, Rice, Nevada, and Arkansas. Notably, Argenal has been a driving force behind the development of numerous NBA talents, including Ike Diogu, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Jalen Harris, Jalen Williams, Stanley Umude, Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, and Anthony Black.

At the CSUSB Men’s Basketball Elite Camp, participants can anticipate a comprehensive experience that prioritizes skill instruction, top-tier competition, mentorship, and leadership development. Coaches and players alike will contribute their expertise to enrich the camp’s offerings. The camp, scheduled from 10 AM to 2 PM, will include check-in starting at 9:30 AM, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for attendees.

For those eager to join this exceptional opportunity, the cost of participation is $75, which includes an exclusive camp T-shirt. This fee offers access to a day filled with invaluable basketball insights and the chance to learn from a coach renowned for his expertise in player development.

CAMP INFO

Coach Gus Argenal’s CSUSB Men’s Basketball Elite Camp represents not only an exceptional opportunity for aspiring basketball stars but also a testament to the commitment of Cal State San Bernardino to foster excellence in athletics and the community.