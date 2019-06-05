Splash and Dash by Julia Carney and Brianna Mendoza

Coyote Radio and the CSUSB Department of Housing and Residential Education joined forces on Thursday, May 30, for the first ever Splash and Dash event.

Students were able to participate after checking in with their student IDs and receiving a Coyote Radio stamp.

A live DJ from Coyote Radio was set up in front of the volleyball court, playing upbeat songs students to the SV quad.

Free food such as sub sandwiches, chips, sodas, and candy were available to students at the event.

The snow cone booth was consistently busy, with students waiting in line for their free summer treat. Flavors varied from strawberry to watermelon to pina colada and many more.

After eating, students had the option to cool off by sliding down the water slide.

Jonathan Miranda is a senior graduating this Spring, who attended the event and felt it was the perfect way to approach finals week.

“It was cool to come and hang out with friends, get free food and snow cones, and was a nice change of pace for school right before finals,” Miranda said.

Students had a chance to win Coyote Radio merch through a watermelon eating contest. Five constants participated in this contest. Students cheered for the participants, encouraging them to finish.

Brian Banuelos finished his watermelon first, winning a Coyote Radio shirt.

“I had a really good time at the splash n dash it was lots of fun,” Banuelos said. “It was the perfect way to get ready for summer.”

A water balloon toss occurred on the quad lawn, with students partnering up in groups of two.

Each step backward was another chance to get wet as the participants threw their balloons farther and farther from each other.

After the water balloon toss, everyone was welcomed to join the water balloon fight.

Students immediately ran to the bucket full of water balloons and started a friendly water balloon fight.

Students ended their Splash and Dash experience with water balloon fights and sliding down the water slide.

Promotions for the event included social media posts, radio announcements, and flyers posted all over campus. The event captured the attention of students and was a big hit.