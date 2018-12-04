SOAR leader says ‘Yes’ to CSUSB sweetheart

Bubbles and applause erupted as Tierra Roman said ‘yes’ to her CSUSB sweetheart Thomas Robles’ marriage proposal on Nov. 30.

The proposal took place at 5PM at the Murillo Family Observatory, as Robles, a CSUSB alumni, diligently organized the elaborate surprise event.

Robles got the idea to propose at CSUSB because the school meant so much to both of them.

“This is the place where we met, this is the place where we had our first kiss,” Robles said, “This is where I want to start our life together, CSUSB.”

Roman, who was Robles’ SOAR leader when he first transferred to the school, had similar thoughts.

“It felt like home, like our second home,” Roman said, “this is the place where we bonded and our whole getting to know each other part of our relationship happened here.”

Robles’ told his sweetheart that his sister was getting an award and that she had to come down to the campus that Friday evening.

“It was kind of fishy, I knew something was up, but I did not know all this,” Roman said.

Roman arrived at the dimly lit observatory on a hilltop at sunset; the place was quiet, but once she turned a corner to the observation deck she was greeted by both family, friends, and live music being played.

After Roman got to the observation deck, Robles sang to her just as he did when he first asked for number, before getting down on one knee and proposing to her.

She said “yes.”

The engaged couple kissed as their family and friends cheered and blew bubbles into the air.

“I feel amazing,” Robles said, “I get to start my life with person I have ever met.”

His bride to be felt similarly.

“I feel so blessed and just overwhelmed with how bigger and more beautiful this was than I was expecting,” Roman said.

Robles and Roman told the story of how they met, with her being his SOAR leader and giving him a tour as he transferred into the school as a liberal studies major. After the tour he gave her a note thanking her for helping him out so much, but she wondered why he did not give her his number.

Robles then went to where she worked the next day with a plan.

“Long story short, I show up – I was going to sing to her – but her boss made me sing in front of the whole office,” Robles said, “I got down on one knee, I sang to her, and I asked her out right then and there: she said yes.”

Now being alumni of CSUSB, the couple are preparing for continuing their educations together, her pursuing special education and him pursuing higher education. However, they say that CSUSB will always be a special place for them.

“We’re proud of being coyotes and of our experience here,” Roman said.