Small businesses selling handmade masks during COVID-19

TrendsFash Boutique, an online boutique created in 2017, decided they wanted to help the community when they realized just how hard it was to obtain a mask. It was founded by Cindy and Mari Munoz, two sisters from Pomona, California.

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, many small businesses have taken it upon themselves to sell handmade masks.

During the first few weeks of the pandemic, masks were very scarce. Many people complained on social media about how masks were sold out everywhere. They were even sold out online.

“We want the entire community to have access to a good quality mask that’s also affordable,” said Cindy one of the co-owners. “Everyone should have the privilege of having the adequate tools in order to stay safe during these hard times.”

According to Mari, the other co-owner of the boutique, they started TrendsFash without knowing what would come out of it.

“Now, we get many orders a day and it’s crazy to think that we have come this far in just a little less than three years,” says Mari.

TrendsFash Boutique has served the community by selling affordable women’s clothes and, now, face masks as well.

“When the virus started to peak, we noticed that we couldn’t find any face masks anywhere,” said Mari. “One day it just hit me and I told Cindy we should make our own.”

Since Trendsfash made their face masks available, they have sold over 500 masks.

The masks come in different sizes, allowing guardians to purchase them for themselves and their young ones.

TrendsFash made sure to have different prints and colors for the masks in order to be suitable for any client, no matter the gender or age.

The process to make a mask usually takes about 25-30 minutes and it includes measuring, cutting and, ultimately, sewing.

“Since TrendsFash is a small, family owned business, we all help out, and for that reason, we are able to get out large quantities of masks on time,” said Cindy.

Many satisfied customers have left positive feedback on the TrendsFash Boutique website, claiming how much they love their masks and how helpful it has been to have these available for everyone.

“I couldn’t find any available on Amazon, but I was scrolling through Instagram and saw the TrendsFash page,” said Mireya Cruces, who purchased a mask in mid April. “I fell in love with the colorful design and bought it right away. I was shocked at the quality of the product!

The giving doesn’t stop there as TrendsFash wants to ensure that they give back to the community even more than they already have and with every mask that someone purchases, they also donate one to the homeless.

As of May 2020, TrendsFash has sold over 500 masks and has been able to also match that as a donation to help out those who can’t afford them.