Slideshow: Passion for Arts

Students at CSUSB pursuing an artistic career tell us their passion drives their work. To many, art is more than just a hobby; it is a career and it involves dedication.

College is a time to gain the experience you need to prepare for the real world. For students pursuing an artistic career, their hard work is often undermined because their workload doesn’t seem as rigorous as those in STEM majors.

Emily Brown, a CSUSB student pursuing a career in the art industry gives an insight into her creative accomplishments as well as the struggles she faces. She is an example that being a student in the arts takes hard work and commitment.

“My inspiration comes from my life experiences and I show that in my school projects, art and music,” Emily shares when asked what her inspiration is. She is senior majoring in art and has had her paintings displayed in an exhibit in the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art back in February of 2017.

She shares that coming to this university has given her immense opportunities and through them, she has found her passion which revolves around creativity. Brown shares that it wasn’t always great, “There have been many times where I have felt discouraged, especially when I was starting- but you just have to keep going and believe in yourself”.

Brown has also invested time in her music and goes by the stage name, Aemilia. “I am currently reaching out to different people in the industry to make my platforms stronger for my music.”

Just recently, she released a new song titled ‘Ur The Worst’ which can be found on YouTube and Soundcloud.

For different people, art has many purposes. Some use it to share their expressions, creativity, perceptions, emotions and more.

In a Harvard article, it is said that creative activities such as art can help relieve stress among many other things.

Struggling with a neurological condition, Josh Ford, a Senior majoring in Visual Studies shares his experience. “Art has helped me cope and relax and I would like to help other people through the use of art” Ford shares.

The art industry is very diverse as it has fine arts, visual design, studio arts and film. For Alcira Mendoza, she has found her passion in ceramics. Mendoza is a senior dual majoring in biology and studio art.

Mendoza first gained interest in ceramics in high school and it grew throughout her collegiate career. She shares that at first she was learning the techniques and practicing but as she took advanced courses it was about perfecting her craft which gave her a satisfying feeling. “I find it fulfilling to create something that I had imagined with just a clump of clay.” shares Mendoza.

When asked about her future endeavors, Mendoza said, “I would like to pursue a career in material science or conservation science to combine both of my majors.”

Besides investing in ceramics, she has also ventured out to photography and one of her pieces was showcased in the Visual Arts building for the HERstory gallery.

Mendoza shares that she is proud to be a part of something so great alongside her classmates and the strong foundation of support which is the faculty in the art department.

The HERstory gallery is a group exhibition of eighteen women artists that advocate feminism and women empowerment through their work. There were different perspectives and experiences shown in the artwork.

The curator of this exhibit, Marie Monavic Elloso, shared “There has been a marked influx of feminist-minded shows all over the country and this will be part of the many feminist art movements. Also raising awareness in the areas of inequality that is still being experienced in the world today.”

Elloso is a Senior at CSUSB majoring in Studio Arts with an emphasis in Printmaking. HERstory was the first show she created but has been in several other art exhibitions.

When asked about the concept behind the show, “[HERstory] A passion and lifelong dream of empowering women.”

A common theme with these students was their passion for the arts. Through their different experiences, they have continued to pursue their dreams in the art industry.