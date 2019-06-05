Shopping For Jewelry On Campus

CSUSB is known for bringing many people together to support local entrepreneurs and their growing businesses.

On May 30, 2019, outside of the San Manuel Student Union was local jeweler Janet and her homemade jewelry. From sterling silver to gemstones, Janet makes it all.

Janet has been selling her jewelry on CSUSB campus for almost 28 years. Along with her handmade jewelry, Janet also sells a wide variety of band tee shirts ranging from rock and roll to country music stars.

“I hand make most if not all my pieces, some stuff I buy but I try to stay away from buying my jewelry,”local entrepreneur, Janet

Janet has a wide variety of jewelry range from turquoise rings to homemade pendants with real dried out flowers. Her prices start at about $15.00 and go up to around $55.00.

“I used to have a store in the Inland Empire, but it was too hard on me working 12 hours every day. I like travelling to different universities in Southern California. I like it better than being stuck inside a building for 12 hours, and the students make it fun,” said Janet.

Students coming and going from class stop by to check out her handmade jewelry.

“I heard through some classmates that there was this jewelry spot on campus. I wear lots of rings myself so I had to stop by,” said Wendy Wheeler, a communications major at CSUSB.

“I bought a jade ring today from Janet hoping it would bring me good luck during finals week,” said Ashley Caro, third-year Communications Major.

Janet’s homemade jewelry is not going anywhere. If you missed looking at her amazing pieces today, she will be back soon right outside the SMSU.