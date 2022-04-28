San Bernardino County embarks on healthy eating through their IE Vegan Sundays event

By Alexis Corine McGowan

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., every Sunday in San Bernardino, at 478 N. D St., a weekly vegan event takes place for vegan vendors to come to sell products ranging from food, clothes, and even crystals.

A mixture of dips and spreads that can be used to snack at IE Vegan Sundays vendors event in

San Bernardino. Photo by IE Vegan Sundays

The food options included pizza, Mexican food, dips and spreads to use as a snack, clothes, specialty drinks, and even eyelashes which was a star in its own way. I personally had nachos, a small strawberry lemonade, and tried some tacos. All were delicious of course and it meant a lot when purchasing and the owners come to talk to you or personally thank you for coming whether it’s from the staff or the owner it’s meaningful and personal. The smells are inviting, the smiles are contagious and the area is nice and full of green from the people to the beautiful landscape the city of San Bernardino has offered.

Names were called out like we were all people moving in a bustle and it was like being in a small yet functioning well-oiled machine. If you are unfamiliar with vegan food in the Inland Empire, you can always check out vegoutmag, which is a magazine that has local information on food, so you kind of get what kind of cuisine you are craving, or you can always try samples at the event.

Some vendors come every week while others rotate. The vendors announce if they’re participating in the event every week through their Instagram. The way to find and contact the vendors that are on the roster is through their business Instagram or if you can’t find what you are looking for you can always ask the Instagram account for the weekly Sunday event.

While it may seem like this is a small event it is a powerful one as it throws the stigma or stereotype of what vegan food looks or tastes like. It’s slowly growing every

With over 1.9k members, it shows that places like the weekly Sunday vegans are greatly needed. It’s amazing what the internet can teach and aid you in your discovery of the vegan community.

During the event, the compound area is packed and the grass area with vibrant green growing grass offers many the opportunity to lay down or eat their food on a blanket or chair.

The vegan community can be easily found through a community on Instagram, Facebook and the weekly vegan Sunday Inland Empire. The vegan Sunday Inland Empire is an eyeopener and the taste of the food and meeting new people are priceless.