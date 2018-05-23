Rok N Fondue Review

Located in the heart of downtown Redlands on State Street, Rok N Fondue is a popular bar and restaurant for locals.

Despite being on the pricey side, it is a great spot for couples or family events.

With four stars on Yelp and great reviews by word of mouth, Rok N Fondue has a high standard to live up to.

At your own table, you are presented with a 900-degree volcanic rock where you can cook your own meat. Options include chicken, steak, duck and lobster.

Not only that, they have an extensive menu containing appetizers, main entrées and desserts. Rok N Fondue also has a full-sized bar placed right in the center of the restaurant.

They are only open for dinner service, and according to the hostess, Fridays are their busiest nights aside from holidays.

When I arrived at 7:15 p.m., the hostess informed me that there was an hour wait and suggested that I walk around State Street and enjoy the shops while I wait.

Since the wait was quite long and there was no seating inside or at the bar, I took the hostess’ advice and walked along State Street. At first, it was disappointing that the wait was so long, but State Street’s many trendy shops made the hour go by rather quickly.

Once I was informed a table was ready, I was immediately greeted by my server Trevor. He gave me a

drink menu and recommended their Moonshine Mule, a blackberry-flavored Moscow Mule. Trevor insisted that it was the best, so I ordered one. It turned out he was right.

On Friday nights, they also have live entertainment, and a man serenaded the restaurant while the customers enjoyed dinner in the dimly lit main seating area.

After ordering my drink, I ordered the sun-dried formaggio, a cheese fondue priced at $13.95 for a single

portion. For $13.95, you get the cheese fondue that is warmed at the table by the warmers coupled with bread, crackers, chips and fruit for you to dip into the fondue.

Unfortunately, I was expecting more of a tomato or pesto taste to the fondue because of the way it was advertised on the menu, but it only tasted like a hot blend of cheeses. For $14, I felt that it was not worth it.

Next, I ordered the entrée “The Vegetarian,” because it was the cheapest option ($17) and I am currently going plant-based. This option included fresh veggies and tofu that you cook on the 900-degree “rok” that is served at the table. In addition, I received dipping sauces. The entrée was delicious, but I did not have enough food to try all of the dipping sauces.

Lastly, I ordered the salted caramel chocolate fondue. This was the winner. The chocolate dipping of your choice is warmed at the table by the warmers, just like the cheese fondue, and they serve you a gorgeous array of fruits and treats to dip into the fondue. At $19.95, the dessert was the most expensive.

Overall, I would recommend this spot for families celebrating a very special occasion or for a first date. It is fun, exciting and all-around delicious.

However, because of their steep prices, it probably is not the place for someone looking to save money.

Rok N Fondue’s

hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

