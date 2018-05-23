Return of the annual Coyote Fest

Coyote Fest is an annual carnival hosted by Santos Manuel Student Union Program Board.

This end-of-the-year carnival typically brings out about 7,000 people. The event is free to all students, faculty and community members. The carnival is a week before finals so that students can relieve some stress before studying and completing their exams, presentations, and papers.

Coyote Fest will be taking place on Friday, June 8 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the athletic fields behind the Recreation and Wellness Center.

To participate in Coyote Fest, each guest needs to sign a liability waiver and get a wristband. Program Board will be tabling at Jack Brown Hall, Student Union Walkway, and behind the Pfau Library Wednesday, June 6 through Friday, June 8, so students can get their wristbands early. There will also be an information booth when entering Coyote Fest, so people can get their wristbands there as well.

At Coyote Fest, there will be carnival rides, carnival games, interactive inflatables, henna artists, caricature artists and so much more. There will also be live entertainment which includes three DJs, a live band, a performance from CSUSB’s University Dance Company, and a performance from Coyote Man.

All the activities and live performances are free for everyone who attends. Guests can purchase food from any of the three food vendors that will be in attendance. The food vendors will have a variety of food choices from fun carnival food to hardy burgers.

Program Board puts a lot of dedication into planning Coyote Fest. The team works hard in order to make sure our students, staff, faculty and community members will have fun.

Here are some frequently asked questions about Coyote Fest:

Is there free parking?

No, there is not free parking, guests will need to purchase a parking pass unless they already have a parking pass for the quarter.

Are kids allowed at Coyote Fest?

Kids are allowed at Coyote Fest, however the music will not be censored since it is a college event. Also, anyone under 18 will need a parental guardian over 18 to sign their liability waiver and to be with them during the event.

Will there be alcohol at Coyote Fest?

There will not be alcohol since CSUSB is a dry campus. Any students who seem intoxicated will be escorted out of the event.

Can I bring a guest to Coyote Fest?

Yes, everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy Coyote Fest.

How much does it cost to bring guests?

Coyote Fest is free for everyone!

If anyone has any further questions, please feel free to contact SMSU Program Board at (909) 537-5943 or by email to [email protected]

Come out to the biggest event of the year and enjoy a night of fun.

