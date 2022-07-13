Restaurants around CSUSB campus rank high in inspection ratings

By Emina Preciado and LaShane Overstreet

We’ve all seen one too many bad Yelp reviews mentioning horror stories from a restaurant; or the gut wrenching feeling of your favorite sushi spot getting slapped with a B rating. Going to a new food spot can be a bit intimidating too but, luckily, we did the hard work for you and compiled a list of eateries and restaurants around campus. Out of some of the restaurants, we chose some standouts based on food inspection scores and some Yelp reviews. Health inspections are usually conducted annually by the city in which they are located and rate restaurants from their cleanliness and storage of food, making sure the establishment is up to par. The type of food establishments that are inspected consist of restaurants, fast food establishments, and convenience stores. Of all the 118 restaurants that were inspected only one scored a C on the health inspection scale. According to the DC health guide, health inspectors look at these areas when conducting their inspections:

Routine: An unannounced inspection conducted periodically and is ongoing based on the establishment’s risk category.

Follow-up Inspection: This inspection occurs for the purpose of re-inspecting specific items that were not in compliance at the time of the initial unannounced routine inspection. The follow up occurs 1-5 days after the initial findings.

Complaint: This is an inspection conducted as a result of a complaint received by the health department. The specifics of the complaint will be evaluated and discussed with the person in charge.

Pre-Operational: This type of inspection ensures that a facility is “up to code” with respect to the placement of sinks, refrigeration and heating elements and other items found in a facility. The inspection is conducted prior to the facility opening for business. An extensive menu and plan review are also conducted prior to receiving approval to open.

License Renewal: This type of inspection is conducted in order for a food establishment to renew their basic business license.

According to the United States Department of Labor “The regulation at 29 CFR 1960.25(c) charges each agency with the responsibility to conduct an annual workplace safety and health inspection. Generally speaking, if the safety inspector conducting the “safety inspection” also is trained to identify health hazards, then the requirement for an annual safety and health inspection would be met. However, if the safety inspection covers safety hazards only, and if the health inspection covers health hazards only, then the practice of providing safety inspections on one year and health inspections on the alternate year would not meet the requirements of this part”.

Celebrities Sports Grill

127 W 40th St, San Bernardino, CA 92407

Grade: C

What was found: Observed potentially hazardous foods (PHFs) that were being held at improper temperatures. Salsa was being cooled over ice bags, and the bags of ice were being placed on top of the meats like bacon, chicken wings, and burger patties causing cross contamination.

Afters Ice Cream

1775 North Park Ave San Bernardino, CA 92407

Grade: A

What was found: 1 violation, during the inspection the observation made included an unapproved beverage cooler holding potentially hazardous foods.

Albertacos Mexican Food

3245 Little League Dr., San Bernardino, CA 92407

Grade: A

What was found: Freshly washed pans were stacked on top of one another, and not allowed to properly dry. Calcium build up was observed in the ice deflector of the ice machine but ice was contaminated. Walk-in freezer and refrigerator fans were observed to be coated in dust. Ensure that all clean dishes are allowed to completely air dry after the sanitizer step prior to use or storage.