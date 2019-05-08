Reselling Online – Made Easy

The rise of e-commerce sites such as eBay, Offer-up, Poshmark and more have given people other ways to make some extra cash online.

The simplicity and convenience of shopping online have prompted people to use those sites instead of shopping retail, with most online sites offering free shipping and generous discounts to promote sales.

As the simplicity to sell online starts to become more and more efficient, people can take advantage of the online shopping trend to sell their own items.

Poshmark, Offer-Up, Depop, Mercari and Ebay are some of the most popular sites to sell online that are both user-friendly and give growth to creating an online business.

Whether its books, electronics or clothing, people are able to sell things they no longer need or want. Most sites that allow you to sell online do take a percentage of what you make; anywhere from 10-20% can be taken from your profits.

Poshmark selling fee is 20% per item sold. Shipping costs are always paid by buyers. Paypal is never used for selling or buying on Poshmark, taking away the hassle of further fees Paypal charges.

Poshmark is one of the only selling apps that only allow clothes and clothing accessories are sold. Jewelry, bags, and small clothing accessories like hats, belts, and scarfs can be sold. Any other items are prohibited.

Mercari takes 10% off selling fees per item sold. Shipping can be paid by the buyer or seller, it depends on what the buyer wants to do. Paypal is never used for Mercari. Mercari welcomes most items to be sold, from clothes to electronics and home items, Mercari will allow them to be listed.

On the other hand, eBay takes away a 10% selling fee along with a listing fee per every item listed. eBay does use Paypal to store your profits of every item sold and Paypal fees are typically 3.4% per item sold. Additionally, eBay allows anything to be sold.

Depop also uses Paypal to store your profits and charges a 10% plus shipping costs per item sold. Other charges may apply. Depop is used most for selling vintage unique and on-trend items.

Offer-Up allows locals to buy from other locals while taking no profits from items sold. Selling on Offer-Up allows for easy selling since shipping is not necessary unless sellers prefer to ship items.

Shipping sold items can be tricky since most people do not have the supplies for shipping, but USPS always has free boxes and even envelopes for customers who use their services. As for sites like Poshmark and Mercari, labels are never created by sellers. Once your item sells they send you a ready-to-ship, label via email.

USPS supplies can be ordered online or customers can walk in their offices and get supplies in store.

The decline of retail stores has been hit hard because of the e-commerce market as more and more people prefer to stay at home and shop online.