Renaissance Parkway booms with new consumer options

In 2017, the city of Rialto announced plans to begin construction on a shopping, dining, and entertainment center located off of Ayala Drive and Renaissance Parkway, just below the 210 freeway.

The center was set to cover 60 acres of land and would be a go-to destination for all of the local community’s demands such as fun, dining, entertainment, and shopping. Construction began that summer with the first businesses beginning to open in late February of the following year, 2018.

Just in time for the holiday season, the complex is beginning to flourish. New businesses are constantly being opened and everyone is consistently talking about what is coming next.

There is quite a variety of shopping centers beginning to accumulate such as Ross, Burlington Coat Factory, Old Navy, Five Below, Ulta Beauty, and more. In the coming months, they are expected to continue with a number of new additions including Bath and Body Works, Grocery Outlet, and Party City.

Shopping is not the only thing to do at the Renaissance Complex. There is an abundance of new restaurants and eateries being installed.

The first store to open up after construction commenced was Starbucks. It was closely followed by Blaze Pizza, El Pollo Loco, Panda Express, and Yogurtland.

A plethora of other restaurants are expected to make their debuts this season. Amidst them will be a Chick-Fil-A, Dickey’s Barbecue, Jamba Juice, Olive Garden, Panera Bread, and Waba Grill.

As the complex continues to grow, it becomes clear that it will be a go-to, not only for entertainment but for various forms of self-care. One of the staples of the center is the Cinemark Theater which hosted its grand opening on Aug. 15, 2018 with a total of 13 individual showing screens including one XD viewing screen.

The theater has an abundance of luxurious features, some are simple pleasures such as reclining leather seats with seat heaters. Other larger features are incorporated. There is a full bar as well as an expanded dining experience.

Among other things, numerous self-care facilities are being incorporated such as 24 Hour Fitness, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, New Look Eyebrow Threading, Renaissance Nail Lounge, Supercuts, and West Coast Dental & Orthodontics. Another major amenity is the 7/11 gas station located conveniently alongside the Ayala Drive exit of the 210 freeway. The Renaissance Complex is now becoming an addition to the community.