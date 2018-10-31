Redlands Art Walk

The city of Redlands hosted their biannual art walk on Sunday Oct. 28, featuring artists and vendors from all around southern Calif.

The event began about 4 years ago and is held once in the spring and once in the fall lasting for 6 hours each time.

The walk extends along all of state street and other parts of the downtown area, including vendors set up on the streets and different pieces of art displayed in local businesses.

Families and friends from the local community gather in the historic downtown area to come view the works of art.

“It’s rare that I get a whole day off from work, especially a Sunday. So, it’s nice to get to come to an event like this when I do, it’s nice to come see familiar faces and see creative minds at work,” said art walk attendee Ellie Gunn.

Vendor displays are not limited to selling only traditional pieces of work, but also feature items like knitted projects, clothes and sculptures.

Some booths also feature family friendly activities to help encourage creativity within the community’s youth. There is face painting, games, and various stations where children can participate in painting and crafts.

At the fall art walk vendors also usually have candy for children who choose to wear a costume for the event.

“I’ve gotten 5 pieces of candy already, and I got to paint a rock like a rainbow. The art walk is pretty fun,” said 10-year-old art walk attendee, Nia Renich.

In addition to fun for the kids, the art walk also features a beer and wine garden for anyone of age. It’s set in Ed Hale’s park which features a stage for musical performances, usually consisting of bands local to Redlands.

This year the line-up featured bands: Ghost Captain, Hunter Lavender, Maria Sweet, What, and Wolf Panther.

There’s also a smaller stage at the Civic Plaza which features talented individual musicians, so attendees can enjoy live music all around the art walk.

A variety of food options are provided at the event ranging from simple snacks such as fresh popcorn, to vegan tacos, to more hearty items like pizza.

Attendees also enjoy stopping in the local restaurants to relax and enjoy full service dining between viewing vendor displays.

Each year a sub section of the art walk is also hosted by A Shop Called Quest, the local comic shop, called the IE Zine fest. This is a series of tables set up on state street that feature artist who specifically create different comics, books and magazines.

These artists usually offer other items with their books such as stickers and key chains.

Most all artists and vendors at the event are eager to discuss their work and businesses with the event attendees. During the art walk, the community thrives and chances are attendees are bound to see a familiar face.

“Art walk is one of my favorite times to be a part of the Redlands community. For a handful of hours, on a Sunday afternoon, Redlands shines a little brighter,” said art walk attendee Jessica Yowell.

