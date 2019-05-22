Recent Rise of Gas Pricing

With CSUSB being predominantly a commuter university, most students are driving to get here. Now, that would not be a problem if these gas prices weren’t this high and getting higher. Gas is currently at $4.00 at most gas stations and for someone who drives constantly, I’m tired of it. I live in Victorville and also work in Fontana, so it is safe to assume I pump a lot. This is not only true for me. This is true for many students here at our university.

Most students who I know, not only attend this university full time, but they also either work part-time or full time. That is not only exhausting, but that means you have to put gas more often. That by itself is bad enough, but these prices make it much worse.

Jenevieve Loera, a third year Math major, lives in Chino Hills and comes to school every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. “I basically have to fill up every other day, it doesn’t help that I also have to go to work as well. I think the worst part is that e have to buy it. I mean what are we gonna do? Walk everywhere? So yeah that probably upsets me the most,” said Loera.

Denise Cerda, a 2nd year Liberal Arts major comes to school every day with the exception of Friday and has to put gas every day. “Honestly it is very tough, sometimes I feel like I have to choose between eating or putting gas. I am just waiting for the day that I see it start to decrease. That will be a good day,” said Cerda.

Asking fellow students to explain their issues and how it affects their everyday lives is upsetting. Unfortunately, we have no choice, but to continue purchasing these absurd gas prices and it really makes me think how fortunate other states are.