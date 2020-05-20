Quarantine life through the eyes of Remy

Former CSUSB student Jorge Razo is taking advantage of the extra time during quarantine to showcase his creativity. Razo has been generating memes involving Remy, a character he created in 2013, being stuck at home during this pandemic.

Razo has enjoyed drawing ever since he was a kid.

“As I got older, I didn’t have the same free time to draw, so I set aside all my drawing supplies and forgot about them for many years,” Razo said. “It wasn’t until I started reading children books to my daughter that the idea to write her a book and illustrate it came to mind.”

In 2013, Razo started an instagram page and called it “wiidoodle” and used the platform as an incentive to draw every day.

“I set a goal to post one doodle a day for 365 days on this Instagram account,” Razo said.

According to Razo, his first few postings on wiidoodle were random doodles and sketches. He did not have a particular theme or character in mind; he was just focusing on getting something posted every day in order to meet his goal.

A few weeks in, Razo was thinking about a character for his daughter’s book and as he started to sketch some ideas, this little character popped out from the page. It was unclear as to whether this little character was a snowman, a penguin or a bird of some sort. He had no clue but thought it was cute so he went with it.

Over time, this character began to catch on with Razo’s followers.

“The mystery of the character intrigued them; it didn’t have a name and they didn’t know what it was, but it was cute and it made them laugh. Eventually, my character morphed into a bird-like ragdoll and I gave him the name Remy,” says Razo.

Now that Razo had created a character that everyone seemed to love, his next step was to try and give Remy more publicity. Razo said that after about a year of posting on wiidoodle, he started thinking of a way to give his character its own platform.

“I changed my account name from wiidoodle to ragdoodles to reflect the fact that it was a ragdoll/doodle. As I drew my character in different situations, my followers responded with likes and commented that Remy was very relatable to them. That’s when I focused on making ragdoodles into a meme account,” Razo said.

He was initially skeptical to post his content amidst the current pandemic until someone mentioned to him that people needed laughter while remaining indoors during quarantine.

“One of the things I remember hearing is that people enjoy not having to get dressed as they work from home. In my most recent posts, Remy is enjoying the benefit of not having to wear pants every day, not having to shave, not knowing the day of the week or finishing an entire season of a show when all he was going for was one episode,” says Razo.

Nowadays, Razo has over 4,000 followers on Instagram and many are enjoying his daily content. Chrystal Largent, one of the many followers of Jorge Razo’s Ragdoodles Instagram page, says, “I definitely enjoy the artistic Ragdoodle posts. They’re always relevant, they make me laugh, and they share my love for coffee and tacos,” Largent says.

Another follower of Ragdoodles, Teresa Cardona, relates to Remy’s daily adventures.

“Having followed Jorge since he first started posting his artwork online, I have enjoyed how his work as artwork is just as relatable as he is. He comically points out the constant battle with losing weight, coffee and food,” says Cardona.

Razo shares that coming up with ideas for his posts has been a difficult journey.

“You’ll notice that ragdoodles has a lot of rotating memes related to drinking lots of coffee, difficulty losing weight, hating Mondays, being tired and his undeniable love for pizza. Over the years, coming up with new ideas has been quite the challenge and making each meme with only one character as the focus has been a difficult one,” says Razo.

Because of this, there have been moments when Razo felt that ragdoodles was becoming too repetitive so he has gone months without posting. He shares that what usually brings him back to start posting again is hearing his followers say that they miss Remy and they want to see more posts.

“I’m having fun posting again, but I’m also working on finishing the book that I promised I would write for my daughter,” Razo said.