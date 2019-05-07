Q & A with ASI Elections Coordinator: “Most challenging part of my position would be to make sure that the candidates are following all rules and procedures”

With the ASI Elections coming up on June 8 and 9, Juliana Celeste Crespo of the ASI shares her perspectives as the elections coordinator and ways in which the largest student organization on campus is working to involve more students in voting.

The Associated Students Incorporated (ASI) serves as an advocation platform that empowers the students of California State University, San Bernardino.

To vote on June 8 & 9, students will receive an email to their MyCoyote containing a link to their ASI ballot.

Q: Juliana, how long have you been with ASI?

I started in February so it is a bit new for me a bit I have been liking it a lot. I had really wanted to get involved in ASI and was looking for a job on campus so it worked out really well for me.

Q: What are the most rewarding parts of your job (thus far)?

I feel like being able to help out the candidates and working towards getting more students involved in ASI and in ASI elections is rewarding. I think that this is a very important process to be aware of and apart of, so I just want the population to know that the candidates are here for them and will be their voice.

Q: Going off the previous question, what would you say are the most challenging aspects?

I would say the most challenging part of my position would be to make sure that the candidates are following all rules and procedures. We don’t want anyone to cut any corners and we want to make sure that all candidates have an equal opportunity in the election.

Q: Why and how do you think that ASI elections matter?

They matter because this process is a way to get student’s voices out. The president has been able to help students get more financial aid, and promote the resources that we have here on campus. Overall, the people associated with ASI are just wanting the best for the students here on campus.

Q: Do you think the fact that our campus is a commuter campus affects the elections process at all?

Yes, I think it does, but we have been trying to find different ways to reach out to the students that haven’t been involved and try to encourage them to take part with the student life on campus. This is the first year we have someone running from the Palm Desert Campus, so we do feel like our efforts are working.

Q: Can you briefly describe the elections procedure?

The elections packets were available to the potential candidates and they had about a month to get that turned in. Application deadlines were Friday, March 22. There are certain mandatory meetings that they have to attend throughout the process to get all of the rules and regulations. Then they can begin campaigning. Voting is May 8th and 9th and that will be online.

Q: Do you know what percent of the school population participates in the ASI elections voting process?

Obviously, we don’t know the percentages yet for this year, but last year 17% of the school population voted. We are aiming to reach 30% this year.

Q: Do you know why that number is so low?

Some students just don’t like to participate and don’t think that their voice matters which is something that we are working on changing. We are having more programs this year and we already have had more participation than expected.