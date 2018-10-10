Pulitzer Prize winner shares his story of the “Napalm Girl”

Two award-winning photojournalists who mentor and speak all over the world, Nick Ut, 1973 Pulitzer Prize Winner, and Raul Roa, LA Times Community News, spoke to 100 students, staff, and faculty on October 9, 2018, at noon.

Nick Ut shared the incredible story of his time photographing the Vietnam War and how it continues to impact his life.

Ut’s iconic 1972 Vietnam War photo of 9-year-old Kim Phuc, “Napalm Girl,” significantly influenced public opinion on the war and won him the Pulitzer Prize, but his work did not end there. Ut has been a photographer for the Associated Press for over 51 years where he frequently collaborates with Raul Roa at the LA Times community news.

Together, the two award-winning photojournalists advocate for photojournalism, a free press, storytelling through journalism, and the impact that individuals can have on their community and the world.

Ut and Roa displayed a few of their pieces and spoke with students about their experiences as photojournalists and as engaged citizens. The event was sponsored by the Coyote Chronicle, the Department of Communication Studies, and Coyote PR.

“I have enjoyed my time meeting with and getting to know the students at CSUSB and sharing my story with the next generation,” Said Ut.

