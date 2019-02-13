Public Relations Student Society of America Relaunches at CSUSB

After a year and a half hiatus, CSUSB’s Public Relations Student Society of America has officially relaunched on Jan. 29.

The relaunch of the chapter was joined by Mary Ann Pearson, Chair of Public Relations, for California Baptist University; and the 2015 chapter president of PRSSA Inland Empire, and C.L. Lopez, a faculty member at Cal Baptist.

Together, they discussed strategic communication, branding, and career search preparation.

[PRSSA] connects you with people, sometimes when you work in public relations, you can feel very isolated at times. You don’t always have a big group around you, but when you have these colleagues in the PRSA you feel very connected. Pearson

Kylie Neighbor, CSUSB student and PRSSA secretary, explained PRSSA would be beneficial for her future career goals.

“I got involved in PRSSA because my future career lies somewhere within public relations,” said Neighbor. “I feel PRSSA is the best way for anyone interested in PR to begin introducing themselves to public relations, networking, and building their resume while still in college.”

The association plans to extend its services beyond resume building and networking.

“We have so many exciting speakers and field trips planned, all in hopes of helping communication students gain opportunities for internships and jobs,” said Taylor Nanney, Vice President of PRSSA of San Bernardino. “If you are a communication major, you need to join this club.”

Julia Davis, the newly appointed president of CSUSB PRSSA, shared that her main goal is building a networking community.

“I don’t want them to just come to a meeting and go ‘ok, cool.’” Davis said. “I want us to ask questions, get to know each other, learn and grow together. I want them to be able to walk away with more applicable knowledge under their belts.”