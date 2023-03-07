President Morales shares thoughts on MSU active shooter

On February 15, The Rock, a favored MSU landmark, became a temporary memorial. Photo credited to Jake May/The Flint Journal/AP.

Michigan State University, known for being one of the country’s biggest, greenest campuses and home to the mighty Spartans, fell victim to a mass shooting catastrophe with three dead and five critically wounded.

On February 13, identified suspect Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, opened fire on two parts of campus, Berkey Hall and MSU Union.

At 8:18 p.m., the first call reported an active shooter at Berkey Hall, located on the northern boundary of campus. Officers across the state arrived at the university building within minutes and found several victims with life-threatening injuries, counting two dead. Instantly, another shooting was reported at MSU Union, where officers found a third victim.

MSU officials sent a blast text message at about 8:30 p.m. to alert students. “Secure in place immediately,” the messages said. “Run, hide, fight.”

Michigan State Police, Meridian Township police, and the Ingham County Sheriff’s office, including its regional special response team, worked with on-site MSU campus police.

MSU police reported on-campus security cameras recorded McRae at approximately 11:00 p.m.

“The suspect photos were disseminated across MSU DPPS social media channels and through our media partners at 11:18 p.m. Because of the quick release of photos, a caller’s tip was able to lead officers to the suspect at approximately 11:35 p.m., only 17 minutes after the release of the photos,” said the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety.

MSU students shared footage on a social media platform, TikTok, describing the chaos of the mass shooting.

TikTok posts showcased: students barricading their dormitory door with cabinets hiding in the dark, watching the news muted for the latest updates; students fleeing in a stampede in fear for their lives; and students expressing the unfairness of living through 2021 Oxford High School’s mass shooting 15 months ago and finding themselves living through the experience again.

Students hid in classrooms, dormitories, and cars for four hours until officials announced that McRae had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On February 15, a communal vigil was held at MSU to grieve the trauma and maintain remembrance of those victims.

California State University, San Bernardino, understands the grief and the difficulties the campus community at MSU is encountering.

Seven years ago, on December 2, 2015, all 14 San Bernardino County Department of Public Health employees who attended a training session and holiday gathering at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino were killed in a mass shooting.

CSUSB student Gabriela Lopez, 21, shared his fears that a mass shooting could occur on campus anytime, anywhere after hearing the news of MSU.

“Last semester while I was in the library, I remember police outside the John M. Pfau Library because of a shooting threat. They sent an email, but we didn’t receive any notification until the end of the day,” said Lopez. “Threats that we aren’t sure are real and what are because people say it just to say it, but there are people with real intentions.”

Lopez shared that past experiences of shootings locally add to apprehension about a shoot occurring at CSUSB.

“There has been a past mass shooting in San Bernardino, anywhere we’re vulnerable,” said Lopez.

On February 14, CSUSB’s appointed President, Tomás D. Morales, shared his concerns about senseless violence in the campus community.

“My condolences have become a part of my daily thoughts as the unrelenting gun violence and death and injury toll builds across our nation,” said President Morales. “Picking up a weapon to act out one’s anger, fear, pain, and rage is decimating communities and leaving deep, deep scars.”

President Morales paid tribute to the MSU victims in his message and highlighted individuals’ ability to seek support nationwide.

“We know, firsthand, here in San Bernardino, what such shootings mean. And each fresh shooting re-traumatizes all those who have undergone their own horrific shooting experiences,” said President Morales. “For the victims of Michigan State, Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay, and the other mass shootings which have become monstrously routine, let us extend our compassion and our care.”

Student protester holding a sign asking “How do we feel safe after this?” during a protest for stricter gun laws at the Michigan State Capital. Photo credited to Nick King/Lansing State Journal.

On February 20, MSU students and supporters participated in a sit-in protest called “March For Our Lives” in front of the Michigan State Capitol for stricter gun laws.

“We’re all just tired of these gun acts of violence and mass shootings, especially in schools,” said Lopez. “Nothing is being done. All that’s happening is that it is getting progressively worse and worse. Some students had experienced a massive shooting before, we want to end the cycle of shootings constantly happening.”