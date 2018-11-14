Policies and Protocols at CSUSB

CSUSB police and students comment on the current safety of the campus in the light of past incidents, whether it would be the shooting this past January by the visual arts center or incidents such as theft and carjacking.

Coyote Chronicle decided to take a scoop in to see how students feel about their safety here at CSUSB and what they feel they’d like to see more on campus.

Sergeant Rocky Johnson at CSUSB said campus police works on creating safety.

“When a report is made, we do follow up. Even if it wouldn’t have been otherwise investigated outside the University, it would be investigated here,” stated Sergeant Johnson.

According to the Sergeant, “There are daily activities to ensure safety on campus.”

“There are federal laws and state laws that ensure that campuses have more rigor than just the regular society,” explained Sergeant Johnson. “The penal code, which applies to all of California, is the first level of campus safety, which is if you commit a crime then law enforcement can enforce arrest.”

When asked what a business student, Daniel Jimenez believes, “I think “they [police] are truly here to protect the students for whatever matters there are, especially services during events that happen during after-hours.”

When the incident happened this year at the visual arts, Jimenez saw officers go on live duty pursuing the shooting and trying to find out who did it as well as securing every building to make sure every student was safe.

“I was right here in the Student Union when that happened… it was surely a new experience for myself and knowing that the officers were on call to make sure every student was safe and to find the perpetrator who committed the act was one first-hand experience with the police officers here on campus,” recalls Jimenez.

Ruth Marrero, a communications student thinks police does not need to do anything differently.

“I feel pretty safe here. That shooting did happen and it scared me, and I took a year off, but then I reapplied here knowing that their security systems were better,” said Marrero.

Damaris Diaz, a communications student thinks there has to be a positive change for us [the students].

She feels unsafe due to the unlit pathways on campus at night.

Sergeant Rocky Johnson said, “If you see something, say something. We need to be aware of things, we’re not just turning a blind eye to behavior that’s concerning.”It is important that everyone does their part, not just the police department, but as well as the students and faculty.

These students participated in a drill, where they got experience on what to do if an active shooter were to approach them, like the training events at CSUSB that were held earlier this year.

Carlos De La Torre, a CSO communications student at CSUSB said, “I think campus safety is something that everyone should take seriously.”

He believes that “If everyone would find time to seek out the resources we provide to educate the public on crime awareness; everybody will be prepared to handle any situation.”

Campus safety at CSUSB is essential to students. Students discussed their perspectives and it’s important that as a community, campus safety stays ongoing.

Anderson, a student in which had was shot states that technology is important to save people’s lives. Therefore, campuses should promote technology into their safety measures.

”Finally, if we all pay attention then California State University of San Bernardino… their alma mater will be a location where people want to come from all over the world for years to come,” states Johnson.

Johnson believes that we all have to take advantage and we have to self-initiate and make sure we take part at making it a better place.

This means that everyone should be doing their part to keep the community safe and not just the police department.

Reader Interactions