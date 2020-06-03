Pets and Pet Owners during Quarantine

As Quarantine continues, pet owners open up about their pets. Different pet owners have their ways of finding their resources for their pets and finding ways to interact with them.

The struggle is to find places to get supplies for their pets and keep them entertained, say pet owners.

Lizzie Stewart, a veterinary technician, who has several pets, said that she has very active dogs and that not being able to get them out as much is stressful because they get bored easily.

She says that it is affecting her pets in the way that she is limited to the areas where she used to take them.

“Have more patience with pets because the dogs are not used to having humans home all the time, keep your dogs away from other dogs, especially if not vaccinated,” said Lizzie Stewart.

Sam Barajas, reptile and fish manager at Eliott’s Pet Emporium in San Bernardino, has been working throughout Quarantine, assisting pet owners with their pets products.

Sam says that it is definitely tough during this time and says that customers are hurting right now.

Sam states, “I have a lot of people that sell animals and plants to me to supplement their income. At this time, we no longer are purchasing from the public, So it really hurts me to see this.”

Sam explained that there is a genuine connection with people and that over the years, he has developed friendships. Therefore, it is really tough hearing everyone’s hardships at the moment.

There are many adjustments taking place as Quarantine continues.

“The animal world is definitely a tight-knit community, so make sure that you’re showing compassion for one another. If you can help someone in need, please do. The world definitely needs love right now,” said Sam.

Sam continues by saying,“People are definitely appreciative of us staying open.”

Sam says that Quarantine had allowed him to spend a lot more time with his pets that he has. He says that aquascaping his aquariums has helped with anxiety.

Brenna Ho, pet owner of 5 bunnies, 6 turtles, 2 cockatiel birds, 2 indoor cats and 3 indoor cats says that Quarantine is affecting her pets positively because she and her family are able to be around them more.

Brenna says that there are some limited brands when it comes to buying food for her pets.

“There are some brands that become out of stock quicker than normal,” said Brenna.

Brenna further explains, “I would let pet owners know to take advantage of this time with their pets, invest in them, if possible. I invested in a water fountain for my cats and it has helped them stay hydrated during the weather change.”

There are pet stores that are remaining open, so that pet owners can supply for their pets.

Sam Barajas said that, “Some people are having a hard time adjusting and can be quite very upset, so it can be very stressful. I think we all need to be understanding and help each other through this.”

Sam admits that his pets are happy that he is home a lot.

Lizzie Stewart says that pets are having their space invaded, as there are too many people in the house at once.

“Pets are getting more attention, so they are acting better,” said Lizzie.

Annissa Marie, a pet owner of numerous pets, says that she and her family go to local food stores and also grow their own produce to supply for their animals.

“Well, we’re home a lot more now so that we’re able to give our animals the attention they need. We have goats and would be worried about breeding as it would mean more mouths to feed,” Annissa said.

Annissa explained that she and her family have their own farm.

“We’re looking forward to everyday life returning to normal, we’re practicing safe health for ourselves, families and our animals,” Annissa said.

Many pet owners are going to their local food stores to supply sources for their pets.

Annissa says, “We are shopping in these stores with other farm/stock owners.”

There are many places to be able to get resources.

“Support local feed stores such as Linda’s Feed & Supplies,” Annissa said.

Linda’s Feed & supplies has served the Region since 1992 and supplies with superior foods, premium products and free local delivery.

Annissa and her family make sure to get their products, even during this difficult time.

Nykolas Kelliher, an employee from Eliott’s Pet Emporium, who has a fish, a possum, cats and insects says that he is not able to get cuttings of plants that he feeds to some of his pets.

“I cannot take them to get their nails done,” Nykolas says.

Nykolas says, “Eliott’s Pet Emporium has a large selection of foods on hand.”

Eilott’s Pet Emporium is in San Bernardino and is known for pet supplies, including food, toys, treats, leashes and much more.

As for Nykolas, he is unable to take out his pets to socialize with others to keep them friendly to others.