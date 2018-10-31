The Rancho Mirage Student Center, PDC Special Events, and CSUSB Alumni hosted this year’s PDC Homecoming on October 23, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m at the RG Lawn.Paws Radio kicked of the Homecoming event with alternative music and DJ’s announcing what activities were available for CSUSB students.

“I’m so excited to be out here promoting Paws Radio at this PDC school event, it’s a great way to practice being a DJ and fun because we are catering to students,” said Alex Aparicio one of the Paws Radio DJs at the event.

Besides the music, a variety of clubs showed up to present fun activities including the Photography Club photo-booth, a performance by the Dance Club, pumpkin painting, free flu shots from the Student Health Center, and the PDC Pride Haunted House.

“The haunted house was my favorite part of it all, I don’t think we’ve ever had anything like it before! I hope they do something like it again,” said Yaritza Perez a PDC accounting major.

Those that participated in activities even had the opportunity to be entered in a raffle to win an Alexa Dot and get free food from a Carl’s Jr. food truck that came to the campus.

“A lot of people showed up to this event which makes me hopeful for more successful ones in the future,” said Steven Rojo, a PDC business major, “Everyone was friendly and having a good time – overall a great homecoming.”