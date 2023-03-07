Paving a path to U.S. Citizenship

By Warren Flowers

Lincoln Alexander shares insight on his mission across multiple borders to come to the United States during his now-completed journey to U.S. citizenship.

Border Wall. Photo Credits to the University of California San Diego.

Longtime United States Citizen Lincoln Alexander detailed the trip he took across multiple borders, including bus rides and having to run across a field, and on a highway, to make it into the U.S.

The trials and tribulations Lincoln dealt with on his journey here are storybook-like, but he used them as motivation to fuel him to become the successful man he is today. Many people would not be able to endure all he did to make it here today.

Alexander first decided to start this journey many years decades ago, in 1976.

“It was in 1976, in Belize a lot of people were coming back from the United States talking about how great it was. I wanted to go to see, and try to make a better life for myself, we heard there were a lot more opportunities there in the United States,” said Alexander.

Alexander shared that he did not make the trip alone. and only one of his fellow travelers made it with him.

“In total there were seven of us, we each paid $1,000 each to be escorted here (United States), of the seven of us only two of us made it (me and Albert) the others had to come another day,” said Alexander.

Alexander described the journey as a difficult one and attributed the difficulty to why others in the group did not make it.

“The terrain we had to walk through was too difficult for an elderly woman we had with us; she couldn’t take it. We had to carry her on Albert’s back, literally on his back because she could not take the extreme terrain anymore, so we turned around and took her back,” said Alexander.

Alexander also shared explicit details about the physical journey he had to take to get to the U.S. before entering.

“It started off on Esperanza Belize, which is a small village in Belize in the sand creek district… once we got off the last bus, we had to walk across a rough terrain field for about 45 minutes,” said Alexander.

Alexander described his experience with the U.S. border patrol.

“As you walk across the field there is a U.S. border patrol taking place, they have a light then continuously shines the area to see if people are coming across. Every time the light hit, we must duck to avoid being seen by the light,” said Alexander.

After ending the journey by running across a highway, Alexander said their final destination was reached by car.

Along the journey, Alexander was guided by what he termed a “mule.” He explained how this person helped them on their journey.

“We had what they call a “mule” who pretty much knows the way and helps guide you. He came with us every step of the way, he met us in Belize, rode all buses with us, and even took the trip across the field with us as well, the mule is there every step of the way, we all paid $1,000 each for this service he made a total of $7,000 on this mission,” said Alexander.

After accompanying them on their journey, the mule then took them to the car that was previously placed by the mule and then drove them to the final destination, according to Alexander.

Alexander was supported in his journey by individuals he already knew living in California.

“I had a friend that lived in Los Angeles, so I had the “mule” take me there, I stayed there for a few weeks, I then got connected with my uncle I stayed with him for a few years, until I got ready to get out on my own,” said Alexander.

To gain his citizenship at the time, Alexander needed to fly back to his home country and complete the U.S. citizenship test.

“In 2005, it was a bit more difficult than it is now, you had to travel back to your country of origin then come back in, luckily in Belize we were considered a British colony, So I was able to go to Canada instead of back to Belize,” said Alexander.

Finally, Alexander shared his final thoughts about the experience.

“If I could change anything at all, I would like to go about just doing everything the right way, like most of my family that came after me. I am glad I am here and made it but going about it the total legal way is something I would have changed,” said Alexander.

Alexander has an amazing story of triumph as the man he is today. He considers himself a successful, thriving U.S. citizen today. Many people would turn back on the same journey as Alexander, but he found something inside himself that encouraged him to make it to the U.S.

Alexander literally hoped, leaped, and even ducked to be here in the U.S.