Unlocking New Horizons: The Importance of College Conferences

There’s an inherent sense of adventure within us, a yearning to explore new possibilities and embrace novel experiences. College conferences offer the perfect avenue for satiating this desire, with countless opportunities for students to either attend or present their research papers. While you might be aware of conferences related to your field, you may question their significance. Allow me, a second-year graduate student in communication, to shed light on what you can gain from these conferences, drawing from my own experience of presenting at the annual international conference of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

First and foremost, conferences offer a platform to connect with a diverse array of individuals. This presents a golden opportunity to engage with key figures who can significantly impact your academic and professional journey. You might meet a professor you wish to collaborate with or join their university program, encounter successful professionals from whom you can learn, or find like-minded students for knowledge exchange. It’s crucial to put yourself out there, ask insightful questions, and make lasting impressions. My interactions with professors and professionals at the PRSA conference not only enriched my understanding of the PR industry but also introduced me to numerous Ph.D. programs in communication. Expanding your network and learning from experts in your field becomes possible through these connections.

Secondly, conferences provide an arena to enhance your public speaking skills and refine your research based on valuable feedback. While not all students get the chance to present, if you do, make the most of it. I presented a research proposal that initially seemed destined to remain confined to classwork. However, my professor encouraged me to submit it to PRSA, and it was accepted. This opportunity allowed me to develop my presentation skills, and based on the feedback I received, it turned out to be the most engaging presentation on my panel.

Last but not least, your conference presentation can shine brightly on your curriculum vitae (CV). Undergraduate and master’s students are not generally expected to present at conferences, which gives those who do an edge, showcasing their dedication and academic excellence. Furthermore, your presentation might lead to publications, scholarships, or even awards with cash prizes. In my case, I was honored with the Betsy Plank Award for the best graduate student paper. This recognition is not just gratifying but also advantageous for your academic and professional future.

Now, you might wonder about the process of actually attending a conference. The key steps involve ensuring you have a relevant paper, following formatting guidelines, meeting submission deadlines, booking accommodations and flights, securing funding (consider the Student Research and Travel grant or faculty consultations), and preparing thoroughly for the conference itself.

In conclusion, conferences come with their challenges, but isn’t life all about overcoming obstacles? As the saying goes, “Good things don’t come easy.” Embrace the challenge, place yourself in demanding situations, and once you weather the storm, you’ll bask in the sunny shores of accomplishment and personal growth.

