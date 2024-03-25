The Moral Imperative: Questioning the Ethics of Breeding French Bulldogs 

In the recent world of canines there has been a surge of popularity with one breed, the French Bulldog. Their charming personalities and unique appearance have captivated the hearts of many people in recent times and have become very popular for dog-lovers across the nation. Unfortunately for them, the features that make them so cute are the same features that handicap them. Many celebrities such as Lady Gaga and Megan Thee Stallion have helped popularize French Bulldogs and have helped increase the demand for this breed.

French Bulldogs, characterized by their distinctive bat-like, flat faces and compact size, have risen in popularity over recent years, endorsed by social media and celebrities. While their adorable looks make them irresistible to potential pet owners, a closer examination reveals a darker side to their breeding practices that raises serious ethical questions. The primary concern is for the health and well-being of the French Bulldog. Selective breeding for particular traits like their flattened faces has caused a multitude of health issues for these dogs. They face respiratory problems, dental malformations and have trouble regulating body temperature which ultimately leads to an overall lower quality of life.

In addition to the hereditary problems that accompany the French Bulldog, the high demand for this breed has led to a surge in irresponsible breeding practices that contribute to an abundance of puppy mills and immoral breeders. Many breeders prioritize quantity and money over the health and well-being of the puppies produced. According to the ASPCA website French Bulldogs are prone to suffer from Brachycephalic Syndrome, which can lead to airway collapse, allergies, snoring, and an elongated soft palate which can obstruct airways. They are also prone to chondrodysplasia, hemivertebrae, hip dysplasia or patellar luxation which is when their kneecap slips out of place. Approximately 40% of French Bulldogs experience breathing difficulties.

Another moral dilemma to consider is the overcrowding of pet shelters because people are eagerly searching for new puppies. Potential dog owners unconsciously contribute to the overcrowding of pet shelters when they choose to buy from breeders rather than getting a dog from a shelter. When people adopt from a shelter, they are giving a loving home to a dog in need. Breeding French Bulldogs encourages a culture that prioritizes aesthetics over the well-being and fair treatment of animals. The desire for a certain appearance has led to the degradation of this dog breed and only at their expense. I urge all pet owners or future pet owners who are considering a French Bulldog to reconsider and support your local pet shelters instead.

Another issue with their rising demand is thieves stealing French Bulldogs right from their owners because they are sold for such a high price. In 2021 Lady Gaga’s dog walker was held up at gunpoint and both of her French Bulldogs were stolen. She offered a $500,000 no questions asked reward for whoever returned her dogs. They were eventually returned by a lady named Jennifer McBride who was later charged with receiving stolen property. McBride and 4 other people were charged in connection to the theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs.

A few dogs are very similar to French Bulldogs in appearance and character which could be a good alternative to this inbred breed. The most similar is the Boston Terrier which has the same bat-like ears as the Frenchie but doesn’t share the same respiratory or skeletal issues. Another option is the Boxer which is larger than the French Bulldog but has very similar facial features without the overwhelming health concerns.

It is important that everyone understands the immorality that comes out of breeding the French Bulldog. They are undoubtedly adorable and filled with personality, but it comes at the cost of their quality of life. They live not knowing what it’s like to breathe normally or having constant joint pain or frequently coming close to heat strokes. For those of you that have been considering a dog, go visit your local animal shelter and they will have plenty of pets that are in need of a good home and deserving of love.