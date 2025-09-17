Politics with a Trigger: What Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Signals

Student protesters used bullhorns and PA systems to get their message heard to the crowd that formed. All student protestors requested to remain anonymous. Students and Faculty at the University of California, Riverside walked out at 12:30 pm on Oct 25 to gather in front of Hinderaker Hall and protest Israel's treatment of Palestinians in Gaza. Photo by Stephen Day.

Prominent conservative media personality, co-founder of Turning Point USA, and close ally of President Trump, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated on the Utah Valley University campus on Sept 10, while hosting a stop on his “Prove Me Wrong” tour. For University students across America, and here at CSUSB, this news hits differently as it removes another layer of safety that we should feel being on our campuses. Universities are supposed to be where students find themselves, hone their voices, and ask the difficult questions that will shape their futures; but acts of violence like this, carried out on a university campus, add an edge that shouldn’t exist to that process.

Student life already comes with a background hum of unease. Schools often practice lockdown drills, teach us to memorize exit routes, and watch the news of each new school shooting. Life in the university level can often bring students into what is often referred to as the “culture war.” Universities become the place where students learn to think not only critically, but often for the first time, for themselves. Kirk spent years railing against “woke universities,” mocking student activism while celebrating the very gun culture that endangers us and took his life. His death does not transform him into a martyr, but it does underscore how words about “fighting for America” echo in a country awash with weapons.

Students are caught in the crossfire of a political fever stoked by national leaders. Donald Trump has treated constitutional limits and judiciary push back like inconvenient speed bumps and has normalized calling opponents enemies of the state. That rhetoric doesn’t stay in campaign rallies; it seeps into classrooms and dorm lounges, convincing some that politics is a zero-sum fight where violence is inevitable.

This assassination is not unprecedented, American history is scarred with political killings, but it feels like a flare on a dry hillside. The culture wars have already moved from angry talk to physical clashes in the streets. Each act of violence lowers the threshold for the next, and the spiral feeds on itself: outrage prompts retaliation, which invites more outrage. As of September 11 we still know almost nothing about the shooter, yet the conservative right has already declared this an act of “leftist terrorism.” Popular commentator Jesse Waters from Fox News reacted with “they are at war with us” before asking his colleagues and viewers, “What are we going to do about it?” If leaders continue to treat politics as entertainment and grievance as currency, the next conflagration could spread far beyond one campus or one ideology.

Regardless of our feelings about Kirk, we must recognize the threat his assassination poses to the freedom to speak and gather. Trying to silence ideas, even repugnant ones, with violence doesn’t stop those ideas. Hearts and minds get changed by healthy debate, educating people, and respecting the right to speak your truth. The danger is not just to the powerful on a stage, but to each one of us wondering whether our campus is safe for dissent or discussion.

If universities are to remain places of open thought, students must insist on more than armed security and metal detectors. We need our leaders at the local level, or on the national platforms, and even here on campus, to stop treating politics as blood sport. And all of us, regardless of our ideological lines, must defend debate itself before the culture war’s sparks ignite something none of us can contain.