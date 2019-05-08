Opinion: Stress of Enrolling in Necessary Courses

Many times during the school year, the students of the California State University of San Bernardino must face a common obstacle that seems never-ending, picking classes for the coming quarters.

I believe I speak for most students when I say that getting into the courses you need in order to fulfill your graduation requirements is nearly impossible when you are a freshman or sophomore.

More than likely, courses that pertain to your general education are always impacted, meaning that little to no space is available for you to add-on unless you have priority to register.

With registration for summer and fall right around the corner, I took the liberty of looking into CSUSB and how the registration process works.

According to the official CSUSB website under, “Priority Dates & Groups,” there are five different registration dates pertaining to different individuals.

The first registration date is called Priority I and is open for first-year EOP, housing residents and veterans. Priority II is for seniors and classified graduates. Priority III is for classified postbaccalaureate along with juniors and 2nd BA postbacks. Priority IV pertains to sophomores and freshman, and finally, Priority V is for unclassified post-baccalaureate.

With this in mind, those unaware can now comprehend why incoming freshman and sophomores stress out when it comes to registration. Not only are they the last ones to register, but they are receiving the classes no one needs, the bottom of the barrel.

As of 2018, CSUSB has 19,973 students are attending classes on campus. From that amount, freshman makes up 21% of that population. The third highest amount behind seniors and juniors.

As a senior standing, I can recall the days in where I create a perfect schedule on MyCoyote, place them in my shopping cart, only to find out a couple of days later that my dream schedule could never be a reality. The classes reached their enrollment capacity and I was left with the task of looking for a new quarter schedule, while those with priority enjoyed the courses.

In reality, I perceive this as a right of passage as opposed to something that can be changed. CSUSB will continue to enroll students every quarter, and this is an obstacle we as students must overcome.

If I can give any advice to my fellow peers struggling to enroll in courses, I would say not to stress. Sooner or later you will be able to get into that psychology or science course you need. Every student has faced this obstacle, and it is not the end of the world if your school schedule isn’t what you expected it to be. Roll with the punches and make the best with what you have!