Operation Consequences continues to be successful in San Bernardino County

From January 21 to January 27, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s department carried out Operation Consequences, which targets crime suppression in the High Desert area.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotic Division along with many other patrol stations, including Homeland Security Investigations and San Bernardino County Probations Department had a successful turnout in their operation.

“We are committed to the safety of our communities and a large part of that is taking guns out of the hands of criminals and holding the criminals accountable,” said Shannon D Dicus, Sheriff-Coroner.

Operation Consequences was made to improve the quality of life by removing issues affecting communities in the county. It started in October of 2022 and has had many successful results, it will continue to carry out operations for the following months as funding was approved by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.

“I am grateful for the continued support of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and look forward to a successful operation that sends a clear message that criminal activity has consequences,” said Sheriff Dicus.

During the week of January 21, the operation issued 34 search warrants in the cities of Phelan, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Victorville, San Bernardino, Yucaipa, Jurupa valley, and Rancho Cucamonga. They were able to make 24 felony arrests and obtain 31 firearms. Aside from firearms, twenty-eight pounds of methamphetamine and one-half pound of cocaine were also seized.

Not only did they carry out Operation Consequences, but during January the San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force participated in a statewide operation called Reclaim and Rebuild.

The purpose of this operation is to rescue victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, provide services for them, identify and arrest their captors, and stop more crimes in connection to human trafficking. With the population growing, citizens and officers alike recognize a need for officers and investigators to carry out these operations and be able to stop the abduction of young kids and adults who get taken away because of trafficking. Six search warrants were made, twenty-one arrests and 14 victims were rescued.

Programs like these work in hopes of providing safer communities and lowering the crime rates in San Bernardino county. As crime rates have increased in San Bernardino County over the last 50 years, so have efforts to combat those crimes and establish a safer community with a higher quality of life for its citizens.