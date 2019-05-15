NO COA CHELLA

By: Dayna Doidge & Ruth Marrero

This year, young adults are opting out of going to the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. According to students at CSUSB, the cost to attend is the most common reason for not being in the Coachella crowd, though they would want to be.

Financial insecurity was the number one response when asked why students were not going to Coachella this year.

According to Coachella’s official website, www.coachella.com, one general admission ticket starts at $429.00 while the most “luxurious” camping option goes for a cool $9,500.00.

In addition to the admission ticket, festival-goers have to account for transportation, parking, food, merchandise, and other recreational expenses.

Students around CSUSB campus all expressed interest in attending the Coachella music festival this year because of the lineup of performers scheduled to headline. However, the issue of the cost of attendance was a common theme among students who said they were not going.

Makenzie Price, a junior in liberal studies stated “I would love to go, but it’s too expensive. Also, I would only go for the main headliners, like Kid Cudi.”

Shami Persuh, an economics major at CSUSB sold artists’ merchandise during the festival.

“I would just work the event, I would never buy a ticket. The money is not worth it. Although for people who enjoy going to concerts, it is a good deal if you think about it. For the $500 you spend, you get to see a lot of different artists.”

Another reason for not attending Coachella is the association with heavy alcohol consumption and drug use such as marijuana.

Bobby Horner, a junior in the communications program at CSUSB said, “I wouldn’t go because of the high drug and alcohol use at Coachella. I would rather go to Stagecoach which is more family-oriented. Coachella knows that there is a drug culture there and that’s why you have to be at least 18 to attend.”

Even though there is high consumption of alcohol and drugs, the festival doesn’t do much to prevent minors from partaking in them.

Some students expressed that they did not want to attend the festival for the sake of it being all about posting on social media and wanting to look “cool.”

Katheryne Sandoval, a junior in communications studies stated, “I wouldn’t spend my money to be around obnoxious people all day who aren’t there to enjoy the music. No need for the status quo. There’s nothing more practical than seeing girls party in the desert wearing layers of make-up on their face, dress so exuberant for no reason. Most of the time the girls who go are half-dressed and the other half is covered in glitter.”

“I’ll pass, I’m not a concert person. There are very few people I would go see in concert and Coachella is too crowded for me to see them there,” said Sese Peresuh, a biology major at CSUSB.

Even with the many reasons for not going, Coachella still remains one of the highest attended festivals in the country.

Jason Williams, a junior in the Communications program doesn’t agree that the festival costs too much and claimed that the only thing that kept him away from the festival is the fact that he had to work during the festival.

“I live in Coachella and still spent $300 to go for only one day. This is my second time going and I would do it again. It’s an incomparable experience,” said Gloria Rivera, a CSUSB communication major.

Coachella isn’t going anywhere and they can continue to raise their prices because people will still fork out thousands of dollars to go. Young adults have glorified the festival to be an exclusive, can’t-miss event that social media users eat up. As long as there are hipsters and influencers, there will be Coachella.