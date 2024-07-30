From Disaster to Divine Setup: The Inspiring Rebirth of Crestline’s Goodwin & Sons Market

Snowmageddon 2023 wiped out Crestline’s only grocery store, leaving thousands without food for 14 months (Photo Credit: Ferris Strachan)

Life can beat us up — but only if we let it. The key is to look closely at life’s disappointments; they just may be a buried blessing and not a crippling curse. For instance, maybe unexpectedly we had to put our own educational goals on hold to care for another. Or possibly our school financial aid/visa didn’t come through and because of that, we took an unexpected new direction. Or maybe we didn’t get the grade we really wanted; however, you excelled way beyond where you had begun. And yet, maybe this catastrophic season you may feel you are in is really a spiritual setup, not a start-over setback. This is what happened to a mountain community, an island in the sky, Crestline, just 5,000 feet above us in the San Bernardino mountains.

On March 1, 2023, the small mountain town of Crestline, home of Lake Gregory, was waking up to a completely buried town of white concrete snow. In fact, over 91 inches (almost 8 feet) of record-breaking snow fell in just a few days. An oasis of serenity was now the vibe. No trucks with produce, no snowplows rumbling, or even the slightest sounds of nature harmonizing as the town was on a full snow lockdown. Governor Newsom declared it a state of emergency. No police, government officials, or National Guard could yet arrive to start digging people out of their homes. There was no power and roads were completely closed off. And yet, the rescue had already begun. Ice began to melt as the high-in-the-sky sun beamed soldierly, cleaning up the blizzard mayhem party of the last few days. Sounds of the deepest baritones were whispered, joining a symphony of drips, crackles, and crumbling as the wood structure split. Goodwin & Sons Market (GS & M), a structure with a 42,500 sq. ft. roof, had just collapsed. Goodwin’s was raining plaster! But Mother Nature had another grandiose plan.

Goodwin’s has become a one-stop-shopping centre where one can find everything they want. (Photo by Ferris Strachan)

GS & M’s story first began in 1946 when the Goodwin family first purchased the General Store (now the current Hardware Store), which became the start of the company Goodwin & Sons Market. As the town grew, so did the grocery store. In fact, the original store had three remodels (now the post office location) trying to keep up with the town’s demands. Then in 1984, GS & M moved to the current Lake Drive location, and it was the third-generation sons David and Martin Goodwin who built the 42,500 sq. ft. building, yet kept the special GS & M family service charm from the ’40s. “Today Goodwins is one of the last true customer service places,” says Chris Jones and Cindy Vangeli, who have both worked in the deli for 20 years for GS & M, “We get to be a part of the community’s life story by creating customized birthday cakes, catering food for parties, weddings, and celebrations of life.”

Over the years, GS & M has grown into a one-stop shop and even more so after the new remodel in May. It is not your common grocery store. “You can get everything here: fishing poles and tackle, home specialty gifts, home cooking, baked goods, homemade pizza from a Woodstone pizza oven, dry-aged steaks which are directly from our own ranch (north of Lake Tahoe 1987) which has an Angus crossbred beef program and alfalfa ranch,” says Michael Johnstone, who is the general store manager along with David Goodwin. Michael gleams as he continues, “Also, you can get fresh roasted Klatch coffee, juicers, ice cream, homemade fudge, and chocolates at the soda fountain department.” Michael, in a very polite demeanor, continues while still smiling and says, “We also have a new Goodwin & Sons Organic Market down the hill in Redlands since 2021.”

But it is Mike’s wife, Jessica, who has the laser-focused eye for detail, along with the design firm DL English and Maria Jurado, who helped design the remodel, not leaving one detail out. For instance, artwork on the walls, with harmonious unique signs with green, blue and white subway tiles throughout with the architectural theme of a Swiss chalet, giving a nod to the mountain nickname the Swiss Alps of Crestline. It has open vaulted ceilings with steel and wooden beams, marble countertops, warm gray wood with black steel frames. Even the napkin holders give homage to their humble beginnings where each holder has a historic Crestline picture. And even grocery carts now have their own tucked-away space with a unique placeholder for your coffee/drink and cell phone. In addition to all these details, it sends a subtle message to customers that we care, and service is our number one priority.

Today Goodwin’s hires approximately 150 employees, many of whom are students working their way through school at CSUSB for undergraduate or master’s programs, which is only 20 minutes away. “GS & M truly is a family-first business, giving flexibility to parents with kids.” “For instance, I have left in the middle of the day to see my child perform at school performances,” says Agrie Thompson, who is an actual graduate from CSUSB and has worked for the Goodwins since high school, starting off as a bagger and is now the HR manager. Thompson continues, “I was in the building minutes before the whole building shattered during the blizzard. Thank God no one was hurt.”

GS & M is like no other supermarket and acts like the heartbeat of the town. In fact, GS & M takes this role very seriously. “After the roof collapsed, we immediately started distributing food and supplies to the community as many homes and cars had also collapsed and were in an emergency state,” says Agrie Thompson. Now with the remodel of the 2,000 sq. ft. extension balcony looking over the lake, accessorized with large leather couches, tables and chairs, a fireplace, videos of GS & M’s history, stages of the remodel, and even books and board games, GS & M is more than a supermarket. It is a gathering place, setting the standard for other businesses in this town.

Louise Faust, a chocolatier who has worked for Goodwin’s for 28 years takes pride in her job. (Photo by Ferris Strachan)

However, many locals doubted that they would ever see this market up and running again. Goodwin’s remodel took almost 14 months, and yet, many of the personnel knew better than to doubt the Goodwins. They believed in their setup and the setup they got. Personnel still got paid while working only a few hours a week. Louise Faust, a chocolatier who has worked for Goodwin’s for 28 years, is an example of that. “For me, the storm was a setup from above.” A grateful Louise continues, “Because of the storm, for a year I was only working four hours a week but getting paid for 24 hours. I was able to spend every day with my husband, Christopher. Little did I know it was his farewell. We were together for 25 years. He passed away a month before I needed to start back at work for the reopening. I am grateful for the time we had, especially the last year.”

I am also grateful. I reflect on all these things as I shop aisle to aisle. A family business with family values, setting the standard for other businesses in the community and down the hill. I hear only echoes of praise from the customers, “Nicest store I’ve ever seen and everyone is so nice,” say visitors stunned. I stop and glance around, smiling, inhaling the contagious joy of happiness for GS & M. I notice the employees have a new dance, a new spring in their step — a sense of partnership and a new sense of pride. A unique grocery store where laughter is heard, smiles exchanged, eye contact encouraged, and philosophical conversations are birthed. I walk to my car and glance down at my receipt and notice two scriptures printed on it, John 8:31 and Romans 8:28. I immediately think they even thought of a spiritual thank-you hug…Smiling, I say, “A setup indeed – indeed a divine setup”.