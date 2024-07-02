REAL NEWS BY REAL STUDENTS

COUNTY NEWS

Rialto Residents Celebrate New Traffic Light at Dangerous Intersection

Bynoah rigney

Jul 1, 2024

The four way stop in Rialto off Mango and Alder has been the cause of numerous accidents that have occurred due to drivers blowing by the stop.

A number of residential citizens that live near Mango and Alder are relieved because there will be a new traffic light instead of a four way stop. Numerous of accidents have occurred due to drivers blowing by the stop, the sounds of screeching brakes and crashing metal and been the norm due to this unusual stop. According to City-Data.com there have been 385 reports of fatal car accidents in the city of Rialto. This number is tremendous due to the fact that Rialto is borderline Fontana and San Bernardino. Stop signs are intended to decrease the speed but that has not been the case here off Mango and Alder in Fontana. 

There is a park across that stop near that stop and children are usually at play which makes it even more dangerous when cars blow by the stop sign at high speeds. I spoke with community member Samantha Cardoza who actually has footage on her Ring camera that shows cars blowing by the stop at high speeds. She stated “it has been over three years and I do not feel safe walking my dogs near that area, if my childrens ball goes over they are forbidden from trying to go retrieve it, the people that blow past that stop do not know the real dangers they are causing.” With new apartment housing being built next to Mango and Alder this has sparked an idea of implementing a new traffic light instead of a stop sign. A new traffic light with cameras is highly beneficial for all the community members in the area, this would provide reassurance and video proof of when drivers do not stop at high speeds. 

These traffic lights will be a staple in the community by protecting the residents and the community by enforcing a mandatory halt. The new traffic light will provide a structured system to manage the flow of traffic, reducing the likelihood of accidents at intersections and pedestrian crossings. The traffic light will significantly increase community safety by providing regulated control over traffic flow, reducing the risk of accidents and ensuring the orderly movement of vehicles and pedestrians. Furthermore, the traffic light can minimize reckless driving and speeding, creating a sense of security within the community which has been a concern for Rialto residents.

