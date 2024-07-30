REAL NEWS BY REAL STUDENTS

COUNTY NEWS

Amazon Workers Down Tools in San Bernardino, Citing Anti-Union Retaliation

ByCoyote Chronicles News

Jul 23, 2024

Rallying for rights: Amazon workers and allies stand strong at a San Bernardino air freight hub. (Irfan Khan)

San Bernardino, CA – Discontent simmered over into a one-day walkout on Sunday at Amazon’s San Bernardino air hub, as workers voiced concerns about alleged unfair labor practices and retaliation for unionization efforts.

Picketers, some affiliated with the Teamsters union, braved the California sun to protest what they see as a corporate culture that prioritizes profits over people.

“We deserve better treatment,” said Anna Ortega, an Amazon worker, in a press release. “This strike is a message to Amazon: respect your workforce.”

The timing of the walkout, strategically coinciding with the aftermath of Prime Day, aimed to disrupt Amazon’s fulfillment operations during a crucial sales period. Organizers claim the action garnered widespread support from Teamsters nationwide, who view it as a stand against “corporate criminals.”

Amazon, however, downplays the impact of the strike. In a statement, company spokesperson Eileen Hards dismissed the walkout as an insignificant event primarily driven by outside agitators. Hards emphasized Amazon’s commitment to providing a positive work environment with competitive pay and opportunities for individual growth, suggesting that unionization is unnecessary.

This latest development underscores the ongoing tension between Amazon and its workforce, particularly in the Inland Empire, where the company maintains a vast network of logistics facilities. While Amazon touts its benefits package, worker advocates counter that these perks don’t translate into fair treatment or a secure work environment.

Whether this incident sparks a broader labor movement within Amazon remains to be seen, but it certainly demonstrates a growing frustration among some employees who feel their voices are not being heard.

By Coyote Chronicles News

