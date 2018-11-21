Netflix Daredevil Season 3 Review

SPOILER ALERT!

If you haven’t seen Netflix original series Daredevil, you got time before the 4th season. Daredevil is definitely a show you would want to binge watch, superhero fan or not!

Daredevil just released their season 3 on Netflix and it was deep! I mention spoiler alert, for those who haven’t seen at least the 3rd season of the Netflix original. This season was big when it comes to Daredevil the hero and his true identity, also known as Matthew Murdock. It was deep in the aspect of character development, controversial thoughts, and denial!

Some could call it a “Self Face-Off.”

Before diving too deep, if you saw season 3, we can see that Murdock fighting with himself, literally and spiritually. We finding him fighting against God, fighting with his friends, his inner demons, his past, and his own morality.

Murdock definitely fought against himself, for the fact that there was a new Daredevil in town, same suit, same weapons and all but this Daredevil loved to kill! Only the people that really knew Daredevil, including us as viewers, knew that the real Daredevil just like many other superheroes do not kill people no matter the cause.

Through this continuous fight, we saw Murdock was wearing his first unofficial suit, all black attire with a weird bandage over his head covering his eyes and nose, while the fake Daredevil had an actual suit! This is when you say that the writers were being quite clever in making the whole theme of season 3, fighting himself and self-denial! He can not deny that he is Daredevil.

In the beginning, Murdock had his first fight with God! Seeing how the character is of the Catholic faith, Murdock believed he lost his hearing and that God took it away from him! He thought God had forsaken him, even though he thought he was doing good by him for not killing anyone but putting them in jail for a second chance. As we know Daredevil is a blind superhero relying on his other senses such as hearing, and smell but with his hearing going in and out for awhile he was left completely boggled and started to believe he was dying.

You could realize, that this could have been a new start for Murdock, seeing how he became the Daredevil because of his loss of sight, he trained and became who he was today. He had to retrain his lifestyle, and when he lost his hearing he could be retraining himself to become a better Daredevil, and possibly a way for him to go back to get right with his beliefs and God.

There were so many other fights that dealt with Mathew Murdock as a person instead of Daredevil the superhero. People in his life popping up in his head to talk to him about his decisions but in reality, we all knew it was the good parts of him telling him what to do aka his own conscious. They also talked to him about his morality!

Daredevil or any superhero.. usually never kills but in this situation where the villain never gives up, takes over the whole city, and takes over the prison itself, what else is there left to do?

This show is definitely one for the books, and everyone should give the show a chance!

No announcements yet on season 4 release yet! Of course, it will probably be scheduled for 2019!