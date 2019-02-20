My Baseball team through photos

Impossible is one of many words thrown towards the CSUSB Baseball team achieving not only a Conference Title but one of six spots in the CCAA Tournament at the end of the season once being placed 11th out of twelve teams in the Preseason Coaches Poll.

Pictures from pre-season games 2 and 3 against Southern New Hampshire show the emotion and our bloodthirst want of a victory. Players such as Ty Lineberger (#21), Sergio Rey (#3), as well as myself (#6) are photographed by the quick-fingered, redshirt freshman, Trent Packard.