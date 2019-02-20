Coyote Chronicle CSUSB

My Baseball team through photos

Impossible is one of many words thrown towards the CSUSB Baseball team achieving not only a Conference Title but one of six spots in the CCAA Tournament at the end of the season once being placed 11th out of twelve teams in the Preseason Coaches Poll.

Pictures from pre-season games 2 and 3 against Southern New Hampshire show the emotion and our bloodthirst want of a victory. Players such as Ty Lineberger (#21), Sergio Rey (#3), as well as myself (#6) are photographed by the quick-fingered, redshirt freshman, Trent Packard.

Noah Simon setting up to deliver pitch to catcher in a tie game against Southern New Hampshire (Feb. 4th)
Second basemen Gabe Chavez mid swing hitting a double into the outfield gap and scoring two players (Feb. 4th)
Coyote outfielder Ty Lineberger sliding into second base after hitting a double against Southern New Hampshire (Feb. 4th)
Coyote third baseman Kyle Csakan sliding into third after advancing from the first base from a hit ball into the outfield (Feb. 4th)
Coyote first basemen Rylan Cratsenberg getting hit by a fastball in late innings to be put on first base (Feb. 4th)
Coyote starting pitcher Tyler Williams throwing a warm up pitch prior to inning starting against Southern New Hampshire first game of series (Feb. 4th)
Coyote catcher Sergio Rey throwing a ball down to second base to get a runner out that is attempting to steal second base in the 6th inning (Feb. 4th)
Coyote first basemen Alec Ceniceros during at bat, locked in to get a hit in the late innings with the score at 3-1 (Feb. 5th)
Coyote pitcher Kyle Tole in mid form to throwing ball to catcher against a Southern New Hampshire player trying to keep the game close in the series (Feb. 5th)
Coyote catcher Sergio Rey looking at pitch types to relay to pitcher on what to throw next to the Southern New Hampshire hitter (Feb. 4th)
Coyote pitcher Kyle Tole getting pitch call from catcher during the start of a game against Southern New Hampshire (Feb. 5th)
Coyote pitcher Austin Colemen in mid form to pitch ball against hitter in a close game with runner at second base attempting to score off hit ball into the outfield (Feb. 5th)
Coyote catcher Garette Ouellette in mid swing that ends up as a tying homerun against Southern New Hampshire (Feb. 5th)
Assistant Coaches Rick Teegarden (right) and Tyler Robles (left) posing for a picture prior to the start of a game against Southern New Hampshire (Feb. 5th)
Head Coach Mike Nadeau walking back to the dug after having coaches meeting about rules prior to the start of the game against Southern New Hampshire (Feb. 5th)

