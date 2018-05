FYKE is a band from Los Angeles with an alternative/rock and hardcore sound. Through their music, the band looks to shed light on social issues involving anxiety, depression, and identity. Their first single, “Favorite Mistake,” was released on February 24, 2017. Since then, FYKE has released an EP titled “Nightmares,” where each song depicts a “social nightmare,” according to frontman Enik Lin in a 2017 Q&A video.

