Multicultural Festival on Palm Desert Campus

Multicultural Festival served up diverse dishes from around the world on the Palm Desert campus, October 31st.

“I attended the event to support a friend and I’m so glad I did because I learned a lot and expanded my cultural food palate,” said Melissa Martinez, a psychology major.

The event was hosted by Professor Alatorre’s 304 Intercultural Communications class as part of their analysis of world cultures.

Booths were set up displaying cultural information and the communication methods of different countries.

A couple featured games or videos and almost all had dishes prepared to have a taste of the culture too.

“I observed the culture of Rwanda and I actually contacted people from there through YouTube to understand the culture,” said Samantha Santana, a communications major, “Because they are 10 hours ahead of California I would be up at midnight until 3 am having these conversations – really an experience I will never forget.”

Whenever guests dropped by a booth the students were ready to discuss what they learned about the cultures and talk about how they also met people from those countries to get first-hand accounts.

Estefania Nunez Agstorga, an international business major, researched Mexico and brought candies from the country and set up tables for guests to play lotería while she explained how she has family there and has played the game often with them.

Paul C.H. Velasco, a communications major, had information prepared on Mongolia and came with a tray of Mongolian Beef to share.

“I brought homemade meatballs in marinara and baked butter cookies to represent my Italian culture,” said Aubree Ganci, a psychology major, “I loved being able to share a little bit about me with my peers.”

Professor Alatorre plans to continue having her classes conduct projects that bring the campus together and is already in the process of hosting PDC’s 1st Annual Debate Competition on Saturday, November 17, 2018, with the Communications Club.

