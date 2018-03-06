Motionless in White (feat. Ice Nine Kills and [not] Chelsea Grin)

On Feb. 22, I got to attend the second Graveyard Shift Tour concert with my partner at the House of Blues (HoB) in Anaheim. The event opened with Ice Nine Kills (I9K), one of our favorite bands at the moment, and Every Time I Die (ETID) leading up to the main event, Motionless in White (MIW).

Originally Chelsea Grin was supposed to play but dropped out for an unknown reason to be replaced by ETID. I was sad that Chelsea Grin dropped because we aren’t big fans of ETID live. Their performances just don’t do it for us, and that is just our opinion.

Online it says gates opened at six o’clock, so we got in the never-ending line around five. The doors opened at six but it took at least 30 minutes to finally get in.

The HoB walls are dressed with amazing works of art and symbols of spirituality.

The stage is settled between two bars extending the length of the side walls and a second level of seats circle above the center dance floor.

VIP pass holders had the ability to sit on the second-floor seats while general ticket holders only had access to the center floor and the bars.

We expected the concert to start around 20 to 30 minutes after doors opened but we waited until 7:30 p.m. before the lights dimmed and the first performance commenced.

I9K immediately had the crowd jumping and screaming as drinks spilled and voices cracked. The crowd was enthused by their performance and almost everyone knew the words. They played songs from their new album like “Bloodbath and Beyond” and their new single “Enjoy Your Slay”.

They finished with “Me, Myself, and Hyde”, a song based on a piece of classic literature called The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde about the balance of good and evil in all humans. This is one of our favorite songs by I9K and it seemed like the crowd wielded a similar opinion.

Next was ETID (instead of the listed Chelsea Grin), and they were interesting. The crowd bounced with the music, but we were tired from all the standing and just didn’t feel the music. We went to the merchandise booths during this performance to catch our breath and check out the products.

When the headliner, MIW, stepped onto a stage covered in gothic props, including skeletons, weeping angels, and coffins, the crowd exploded with energy. The grin on the lead-singer, Chris Motionless’s, face was priceless.

They opened with the song “Rats” from their new album “Graveyard Shift” and, like at every one of their performances, they played an older song “Abigail”. New and old followers, alike, were screaming the lyrics to all the songs regardless of recency.

The energy was electric and the vibe positive. Most every guest was courteous and cordial, and little to no moshing occurred. Drinks were spilled and the air was thick with smoke, but a hot shower washed that away for the next morning.

I saw guests of over 50 years of age and, I even recall seeing a mother with a child no older than six years old.

We stayed after to meet the lead singer of I9K, Spencer Charnas. He was kind and attentive to autographs, photos, and questions.

Overall, the experience was ethereal, but the waiting was less than desired. The tickets were affordable and the performances were ones I will remember for the rest of my life. I will be returning to MIW and I9K concerts but I might avoid seeing them at the HoB venue.

Reader Interactions