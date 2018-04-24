Mother’s Day on a College Budget

Spring break is over and school is back in session. That means May is just around the corner and it is time to start thinking about Mother’s Day. It is the day to celebrate the one willing to do anything for you and show her your appreciation. Whenever holidays come around, she swears she does not want anything, but let’s be real, she does.

I know what you are thinking, “Ugh, I am a student. My bank account is disappearing before my eyes. I do not have time and she has everything already.” Fortunately, gifting does not have to be an expensive or dreadful task. Instead, it can be quite joyful, especially after seeing the look on her face on Mother’s Day.

As the day to spoil and appreciate Mom arrives, here are a few gift ideas that accommodate a college budget and schedule.

Give mom a break from the kitchen. Let her hit the snooze button and make her breakfast. Eggs are $2 a carton and the rest of the menu can be cost–efficient as well. You can even throw in a bottle of champagne if that’s her thing. Cook’s Champagne is sold at most grocery stores for only $5.

If you can’t flip an egg or fry some bacon, take her out. Marie Callender’s has a Mother’s Day brunch for $15.99. Did I mention it’s all-you-can-eat?

Flowers may seem cliché, but it is always a home run gift you cannot go wrong with. They make the room smell good, it is deemed as thoughtful and it is close to effortless to order them. Groupon is running an ad with ProFlowers for up to 50 percent off your order. Some orders can be as cheap as $15.

Since we are on the topic of Groupon, type in Mother’s Day in the search engine and your options are endless. I found a whale watching excursion for $19 (price includes a ticket for Mom and you) and a $19 gel manicure. Guys, that’s the best manicure you can get.

Jewelry is always a hit with the ladies. Groupon again is coming in clutch for all your Mother’s Day needs. Gold–plated sterling silver halo studs with Swarovski crystals for $7.99. Seriously?

If none of these sound appealing, stick to the basics and simply spend the day at home with her. Take her down memory lane by going through old photos, watch some home videos, and play catch–up. Mom will appreciate the time together.

The list can go on and on but I think the point is clear. Yes, you can charm Mom on a dime, but the most important thing to remember is simply spending time together will make her feel good. There’s no excuse to not make the most important woman in your life feel like it.

