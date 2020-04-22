More opportunities for drive-thru testing made available at Colton

By Angel Martinez Morales

A free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 was held by the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center to provide San Bernardino County residents more testing opportunities. The three-day drive-thru testing took place last week from Tuesday, April 14, to Thursday, April 16.

More drive-thru testings were offered this week from Monday, April 20, to Wednesday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center accepted appointments and “drive-in” while supplies lasted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The starting point line was on Meridian Avenue behind the medical center which was located at 400 N. Pepper Avenue. At the main entrance, a sign displayed to the public for COVID-19 testing would guide them to drive to the exact spot they would need to be at.

The Arrowhead Regional Medical Center is the third location where a public drive-thru testing was offered within the San Bernardino County. The service was available to the public for three consecutive days to those who experienced any symptoms related to the COVID-19. The two previous drive-thru testing opportunities were located at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino and at the San Bernardino county fairgrounds in Victorville. Both were held for only a day and accepted “drive-ins” and online-booked appointments.

Just like the previous drive-thru testing opportunities, the results will not immediately be known until days after the testing.

There will be another opportunity for drive-thru testing in Rancho Cucamonga, at the Quakes State Stadium, on Monday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, the campus community was notified through e-mail about testing locations in the Riverside County that are held throughout the week from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

– Perris: the Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive from Tuesdays through Saturdays

– Indio: Riverside County Fairgrounds at 46517 Arabia Street from Tuesdays through Saturdays

– Lake Elsinore: the Diamond Stadium at 500 Diamond Drive from Sundays through Thursdays

– Riverside: Harvest Christian Fellowship Church parking lot at 6115 Arlington Avenue from Tuesdays through Saturdays