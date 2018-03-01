Men’s basketball takes first round playoff loss

The men’s basketball regular season ended with a .500 record, with 13 wins and 13 losses overall and 11-11 in conference play.

The record placed them in seventh place, earning them a spot in the CCAA playoffs.

This season was a rebuild year for the team, as several new players joined the team, so making the playoffs was an impressive feat.

On Feb. 27, they played the No. 2 seed, the Chico State Wildcats, in round one of the playoffs.

The Coyotes traveled up north to Chico as the higher ranked seeds, like the Wildcats, hosted the round one games.

The Coyotes took an early 7-2 lead in the first five minutes, however, Chico took it back and then some, scoring 13 straight. CSUSB attempted to close the gap, scoring five in a row.

Chico added back on to their lead, scoring eight to bring the score up to 24-12 with eight minutes left in the first half.

CSUSB fought back, bringing the score to a six-point difference with five minutes to go until halftime.

However, Chico went on another run that gave them a 37-29 lead at halftime.

On multiple occasions in the second half, Chico countered Coyote scores with their own, and at one point took a 23 point lead with two minutes left.

The Wildcats took the game by a final score of 84-63.

The loss eliminated the Coyotes from the playoffs and ended their 2017-2018 season.

Despite the loss, members of the team put up some impressive numbers throughout the season.

Guard Blake McBride led the team with 58 three-pointers this season, and forward Dorian Butler made 64 of 83 attempted free throws.

Guard Ajon Efferson recorded season highs in points (26) and field goals made (10) against Upper Iowa.

Forward Jacardo Hawkins scored the most points for the Coyotes with 306 while averaging 11.8 per game.

Butler, Efferson and Hawkins earned All-CCAA honorable mentions and McBride was named All-CCAA second team.

If there is anything to take away from this season, a rebuilding year for this team made them strong, so next year, they should be even stronger.

