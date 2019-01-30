Men’s basketball go 1-1 over the weekend

For the first game of the weekend, the Cal State San Bernardino men’s basketball team fell to San Francisco State University 81-72.

The SFSU gators scored 43 points in the second half thanks to Jiday Ugbaja’s 31 points.

In an important home game the coyotes were looking to avenge an earlier season 80-76 loss at SFSU.

To start, the Coyotes fell into an early 19-11 hole, but went on a 23-5 run that was fueled by a Justice green dunk.

The Coyotes ended the half up 41-38 thanks to defensive pressure and three point shots.

The second half was a different story where the team was limited to 31 points and struggled defensively.

The coyotes gave up 12 three pointers, on a night where SFSU seemed to make all their shots.

They made a lot of shots, a lot of tough shots.Malik Rhodes, senior gaurd

Entering the game number 1 in the nation defensively, tonight just wasn’t their night

“We have to get stops and we didn’t stop anyone, Coach Newman said “It’s something we normally do but didn’t do a good enough job tonight.”

Offensively, the Coyotes Andres Villa and Malik Rhodes tried to get the Coyotes back into the game. They were the teams leading scorers and scored most of their points in the second half.

Rhodes had 16 points with 12 coming in the second half and Andres Villa led the team with 19 points and 11 boards.

“We play together and whoever is feeling it that night gets the ball”, Andres Villa said. “We just have to defend and rebound better moving forward.”

“In the first half we actually looked like we wanted to play together, Newman said. “In the second half we didn’t”.

As for the rest of the season, Newman was clear on what the Coyotes needed to do.

“Defense is what we pride ourselves on”, said Newman. “When we play more like a team we score more points. Basketball is a great game the team that wants it the most wins, and San Francisco State wanted it more tonight, moving forward we have to figure out how to be the team that wants it more.”

The game on Saturday was against Sonoma State and the team looked super eager to redeem themselves from Thursday.

In front of a 544 spectators, the CSUSB Coyotes had tons of energy and put the Sea Lions away early on, by winning 89-73.

An 11-0 run put the Coyotes up 19-7 with 11 minutes left in the first half, as Naradain James finished in transition to cap the run. The Yotes finished the half on a 7-0 with James finishing it again and went to the break up 44-22.

The lead got as high as 32, and only dipped below 20 in the last five minutes of the game.

Tyrell Henderson hit four threes and scored 18 points for CSUSB. Daytone Jennings led with 21, making 10 field goals, and Naradain James added 13. Andres Villa scored 12 and Garrett Baggett scored 10. Jennings led the team and completed the double-double with 10 rebounds, as CSUSB dominated the boards, 37-18.

The Yotes lit up the scoreboard shooting 59 percent from the field, 60 percent from three, and 90 percent from the free throw line.

I don’t like to force anything, but I stay aggressive and let the game come to me.Henderson on his 18 points

The Coyotes will next travel to California State East Bay and California State Monterey Bay where they hope to come back 2-0.