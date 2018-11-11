By: Judith Diaz-Nungaray, Brenda Fernandez and Christopher Nuenkaw-Harris

The first annual Masquerade Ball was hosted on Oct. 31 at the Student Union by the Black Student Union (BSU). The Ball opened its doors around 7 p.m. and welcomed over a hundred people who were able to enjoy refreshments and Halloween candy.

“The night is just to socialize and to have fun. It is the week after midterms, to have a good balance of fun and education while in college,” said senior student and President of the BSU, Kyle Wachuku. “The Masquerade Ball is another idea. We threw a Chocolate Ball last Spring, and this is kinda like the spin off of it.”

“People always wanted to do a masquerade ball, masquerade dances, but never had the opportunity to do one, so we thought we would throw one, it is definitely something we will have as a recurring event, to look like a MET Gala in Spring of 2019, which would be a similar event,” Wachuku added as he explained the importance of having such an event. “To dress up, to have fun and to get closer as a community.”

According to members of the BSU, the Masquerade Ball is the second attempt at creating a formal dance, first being the Chocolate Ball back in Spring 2018.

“We did an event last year similar to this, they called it the Chocolate Ball, and it was a formal event. We had a chocolate fountain, people could dip snacks in the chocolate, so we wanted to do the same thing but make it better. Last year’s turn-out wasn’t too great,” said Josh Bryant, BSU Community Service Coordinator.

Inside the dance, new friendships were created by students from different clubs mingling and getting to know each other before walking out to the dance floor.

“That is the beauty of BSU that you don’t even have to know the person to feel comfortable with that person and to talk and connect with them,” said student, Sarijah Barnes.

Barnes, who had just met Kamia Green, another student supporting BSU, said the two of them decided to attend the dance as a form of support for their fellow peers.

“[I came] to get connected with our peers,” said Green, “To feel the vibe. I want to get involved in school, I wanted to get into more groups. They seem like well rounded people, and they really try to connect with everybody and get involved. I like the energy they give.”

The Masquerade Ball was an opportunity for new students to know about school events and its community.

“I saw the poster outside the Student Union on Monday, and I ran up with my friends at other events going on tonight, and we were all looking for something else to do,” explains transfer student, Stephanie Conner who attended the event with friends Dana Ellman, a junior, and Melissa Casas, both of who are transfer students as well.

The BSU is currently working on a new community service project with the CVS located on University Parkway, which has been collecting donations for school supplies that the BSU will then distribute to local schools.

Wachuku said “BSU is open to everyone. We encourage everyone to come and participate in our club meetings and events we throw. We are open to collaborating with different clubs and growing our community.”

